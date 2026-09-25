Best EHR For Solo Therapists With One-Time Payment Launched By Easy Mind Care LLC

MENAFN - GetNews) It is a new HIPAA-compliant management software built exclusively for small mental health practices. It eliminates monthly software fees entirely, and also includes unlimited clients and 100 GB of secure storage, so solo therapists can visit EasyMindCare to learn more.

Gastonia, North Carolina - September 25, 2026 - Easy Mind Care LLC today launched its electronic health record (EHR) platform for solo mental health therapists, introducing a one-time $149 "Founder's Club" plan that gives practitioners lifetime access to the full product with no monthly or annual fee. That option is virtually absent in a market where nearly every practice management tool bills by subscription.

The company was built around a simple premise: most EHRs are designed for clinics and health systems, leaving one-person practices to pay recurring fees for software they will never stop needing, with no way to ever own what they depend on.

"Therapists already carry the cost of their practice in rent, insurance, and licensing. Software should not add to that. Anyone curious can sign up and see the full platform for themselves," said Kostiantyn Rachytelnyi, founder of EasyMindCare. "Software should not be another line item that grows every year built a complete EHR that you can buy once."

Beyond the one-time Founder's Club tier, EasyMindCare offers a $9.99/month plan for part-time practitioners seeing a lighter caseload, a $25/month plan for full-time solo therapists, and group practice plans from $59/month for small teams of up to 10 therapists, with shared storage and centralized billing included.

EasyMindCare is a HIPAA-compliant EHR and practice management platform built for solo and small mental health practices, headquartered in Gastonia, North Carolina. It combines clinical notes, scheduling, billing, client intake, SMS reminders, and telehealth in one system, with plans from $9.99/month to a one-time lifetime purchase and group plans supporting up to 10 therapists.

About Us

Founded on February 18, 2026, and headquartered in Gastonia, North Carolina, Easy Mind Care LLC builds EasyMindCare EHR, a HIPAA-compliant software and practice management platform for solo and small mental health practices. The company's core mission is to make professional practice software affordable and ownable for independent therapists, so the tools they depend on never become a subscription they can never escape.