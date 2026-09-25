Curate Launches Integrated Text Messaging For Catering And Event Teams

MENAFN - GetNews) New two-way SMS capability keeps client conversations connected to the contact records and operational workflows teams already manage in Curate

ST. LOUIS, September 25, 2026 - Curate, an event operations platform for caterers and other special-event businesses, today announced the launch of Curate Texting, a two-way SMS capability that allows teams to send and receive client text messages directly from a Contact profile in Curate.

Curate Texting gives event professionals a shared, chronological record of client conversations alongside the customer information their teams already use. Users can send individual text messages from a Contact profile, and replies from phone numbers associated with existing contacts appear in the same conversation.

The release extends Curate's connected approach to event operations. Rather than managing client texts in a separate tool or on an individual team member's phone, businesses can keep more of their communication visible within the platform used to manage their client and event work.

“Event work depends on fast communication, and it also depends on the team knowing what was said,” said Ryan O'Neil, founder and CEO of Curate.“Bringing texting into Curate gives our customers a shared record of those conversations alongside the work they are already managing. We build technology to reduce disconnected work and give people more time for the human work behind every event.”

Client communication within the catering workflow

Catering and event teams regularly use text messages to confirm details, answer time-sensitive questions, and keep clients informed as an event approaches. When those conversations happen across personal phones and separate systems, important context can become difficult for the rest of the team to access.

Curate Texting is designed to reduce that fragmentation. The initial release allows customers to:

- Send one-to-one SMS messages from a Contact profile in Curate.

- Receive replies from phone numbers associated with existing contacts.

- Review inbound and outbound messages together in a chronological conversation.

- Maintain a shared record of client communication for the team.

- Support customer opt-in and opt-out workflows through Curate's texting setup.

Texting joins the sales, proposal, planning, production, payment, and reporting capabilities available within Curate's catering software and event operations platform. The result is a more connected workflow from the first client conversation through the work required to deliver the event.

Availability

Curate Texting is available as an add-on for customers on every Curate plan. The Basic Texting package includes 1,000 texts per month.

Businesses interested in seeing Curate Texting and the broader Curate platform can schedule a demonstration at curate/demo

About Curate

Curate is the operating system for leading hospitality teams. Instead of the separate tools and spreadsheets that leave teams juggling data between systems, Curate is one platform that runs the entire core operation. AI and automation handle the administrative work, so teams can spend more time serving people. It's built and improved alongside the operators who use it, by a team you can actually reach.

Learn more at curate