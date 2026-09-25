The Vvaan Review: Sidharth Malhotra's Folklore Fantasy Leaves Audience Impressed - Read On

Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia's The Vvaan: Force of the Forest has finally arrived in theatres, and early audience reactions are already creating buzz. The film, which blends Indian folklore, supernatural fantasy, mythology, action and thriller elements, has received encouraging responses on Twitter.

One viewer gave the film 4 stars, praising its story, tight screenplay and Sidharth's performance. The user also highlighted the background music and Chhath Puja sequence, calling the scene a goosebumps-inducing moment.

Another viewer also rated The Vvaan 4 stars, describing it as“terrific” and praising its mix of ancient legends, supernatural mystery, emotion, romance, action and adventure. The user also appreciated the film's rooted Indian setting and expansive visual world.

Critics Give The Vvaan A 3.5-Star Rating

Film critic Sumit Kadel gave The Vvaan 3.5 stars, calling it a rooted cinematic experience that brings together Chhathi Maiyya, folklore and the story of the soil.

Film critic and trade analyst Rohit Jaiswal also rated the movie 3.5 stars. He described it as a refreshing family entertainer and praised its folklore-fantasy setting.

Tamannaah Bhatia Praises Sidharth Malhotra

The film also marks Tamannaah Bhatia's first collaboration with Sidharth Malhotra. During a recent event, Tamannaah praised her co-star's warmth and chivalry, saying his behaviour on the sets left a lasting impression on her.

The Vvaan also features Anup Soni, Sunil Grover, Shweta Tiwari and Maniesh Paul in supporting roles. Reportedly inspired by the Van Devi Temple in Bihta, Patna, the film explores Indian folklore through a supernatural fantasy world.