Inside PHOTOS Of Leonardo Dicaprio's Luxury Homes: From Malibu To Palm Springs

Leonardo DiCaprio's real estate portfolio is as fascinating as his film career, spanning oceanfront Malibu homes and a glamorous Palm Springs retreat. Here's a closer look at the actor's luxurious properties and estates

Leonardo DiCaprio has built an impressive real estate portfolio over the years, with some of his most notable properties located in California. From Malibu's coastline to Palm Springs' desert landscape, his homes showcase very different sides of luxury living.

One of DiCaprio's most talked-about properties is his Malibu beachfront home, which he purchased in 2021 for about $13.75 million. The roughly 3,200-square-foot property has four bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms, along with balconies, ocean views, a sauna and private beach access.

The home was later listed for $23 million, while a rental option was also offered at a reported $65,000 per month. The property's interiors feature neutral tones, hardwood floors, walls of glass and high-end finishes.

DiCaprio also owned a charming oceanfront Malibu bungalow that he purchased after the success of Titanic. Built in the 1950s, the three-bedroom, two-bathroom home measured around 1,765 square feet and featured a deck, ocean views and direct access toward the beach.

The property went through several rental and sale listings before DiCaprio eventually sold it in 2021 for around $10 million.

Perhaps the most distinctive property in his portfolio is the Palm Springs estate originally created for singer and actress Dinah Shore. DiCaprio purchased the mid-century modern property in 2014 for approximately $5.2 million.

Designed by celebrated architect Donald Wexler, the estate spans roughly 7,100 square feet and includes six bedrooms and more than seven bathrooms. Its design embraces classic mid-century architecture, with expansive glass, wood-panelled ceilings and open living spaces.

The Palm Springs property is much more than a traditional luxury home. The 1.3-acre estate includes a swimming pool, tennis court, gym, guesthouse and additional guest accommodation. It also features a distinctive sunken bar, adding to its old-Hollywood character.

DiCaprio has previously made the property available as a vacation rental, giving visitors the opportunity to experience the estate's distinctive mid-century setting.

A Portfolio Built Around Privacy And Location

Beyond Malibu and Palm Springs, DiCaprio's property history includes a sprawling Hollywood Hills compound, homes in Los Feliz and apartments in New York. His California holdings in particular show a recurring preference for properties offering privacy, distinctive architecture and strong natural surroundings.