Asian Games: Hong Kong Beat Oman To Bag Much-Needed Win For QF Push

MENAFN - IANS) Nisshin, Sep 25 (IANS) Hong Kong on Friday registered a much-needed win over Oman at the Karogi Sports Park to keep their quarterfinal hopes alive in the men's cricket event.

After a big loss to Malaysia in their Group B opener, Hong Kong beat Oman by 41 runs in their second group outing to end the league stage with one win and one loss.

Hong Kong, China put up a fightable total of 121/8 in their 20 overs, with Hafeez Khan top-scoring with his 33. Babar Hayat also made 23 off 25 deliveries, while captain Yasim Wasif and Eshan Khan provided the final touches, scoring 18 off 14 and 16 off 10, respectively.

Oman's right-arm off-spinner Mohammed Al Balushi was the pick of the bowlers as he took 3-17 in his four overs to keep the lid on the Murtaza-led side. Captain Sufyan Mehmood, Shuaib Al Balushi, Naveed Al Balushi and Sameer Othman also picked up one wicket each.

Coming out to chase, Oman lost Mohammed Al Balushi in the first over to Ayush Shukla, while Zubair Al Balushi was dismissed for a duck in the second over and Waheed Al Balushi followed for just one in the third over as Oman were reeling at 5/3 in 2.1 overs Al Balushi, captain Mehmood and Abdul Jalil tried putting up a fight, but Oman kept losing wickets at regular intervals and were hardly there in the chase. Medium pacer Ayush picked up three wickets, while leg-spinner Mohammad Ghazanfar took two wickets to keep Hong Kong well and truly on the path of a big win.

Captain Mehmood top-scored with an unbeaten 26 from 35 balls, while Jalil also laboured to 15 from 28 deliveries as Oman were restricted to just 80/6 in their 20 overs. This was Oman's first match of the tournament, and now they will be facing Group B toppers Malaysia in the last group stage outing on Saturday. Hong Kong, China are now second as the race for the quarterfinals heats up.

Brief Scores: Hong Kong made 121/8 in 20 overs (Hafeez Khan 33 from 37 balls, Babar Hayat 23 from 25 balls; Mohammed Al Balushi 3-17, Sameer Othman 1-23) beat Oman 80/6 (Sufyan Mehmood 26 from 35 balls, Shuaib Al Balushi 20 from 26 balls; Ayush Shukla 3-23, Mohammad Ghazanfar 2-10) by 41 runs.