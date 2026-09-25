MGA Homecare Acquires Care IV's Private Duty Nursing Division-Expanding Care For Medically Complex Patients In Arkansas

MGA Homecare and Care IV Home Health announce MGA's acquisition of Care IV's Arkansas Private Duty Nursing division.

MGA enters its seventh state, building on Care IV's 33-year legacy and retaining its local leadership team to serve children and adults with complex needs.

- Brad Bennett, CEO MGA HomecareSCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2026 /EINPresswire / --MGA Homecare Acquires Care IV Home Health's Private Duty Nursing Division to Expand Services for Medically Complex Patients in ArkansasPartnership Marks MGA's Entry into Its Seventh State and Strengthens Presence Across the SoutheastLITTLE ROCK, Ark. - MGA Homecare (“MGA”) today announced it has acquired the Private Duty Nursing (“PDN”) division of Care IV Home Health (“Care IV”), which has served Arkansas's medically complex patients for more than three decades. The partnership strengthens MGA's ability to serve pediatric and adult patients requiring skilled, in-home nursing care while extending its footprint into Arkansas. Care IV's PDN division provides:Skilled Private Duty Nursing for technology-dependent pediatric and adult patients, including those requiring ventilators, tracheostomy care, and complex respiratory supportCoordinated, In-Home Nursing Care that allows medically fragile patients to remain safely at home with their familiesExperienced Direct Care Teams with long-standing relationships within Arkansas's PDN communityA Team of RNs and LPNs known for providing compassionate care in Arkansas.“There is no healthcare service more purposeful than one that allows patients requiring the highest levels of skilled nursing care to remain home with their families, supported by a care team they know and trust. This partnership is about honoring a legacy built over three decades, while giving Care IV's patients, families, and caregivers the resources of an organization becoming a national leader in the development of innovative value-based care solutions,” said Brad Bennett, Chief Executive Officer of MGA.A Strategic Platform for Improved OutcomesThe addition of Care IV's PDN division provides MGA with a platform to:Expand access to skilled, technology-dependent nursing care for rural and underserved patients across Arkansas.Strengthen MGA's regional footprint and support responsible growth across the Southeast.Preserve Care IV's leadership team, direct care workforce, and patient-centered model.Partner on legislative and policy matters affecting PDN patients and families.Work with payers and health plans to improve outcomes and reduce avoidable hospitalizations among technology-dependent patients.Joseph Kennon, who leads Care IV's PDN division, will remain in his leadership role, working alongside MGA's team to build on the division's success and identify opportunities for growth.Ralph Friedmann, President and CEO of Care IV Home Health, shared his perspective on the partnership:“For more than 33 years, Care IV has proudly served Arkansas patients who depend on advanced medical technology, along with their families. As we chose to focus exclusively on our Medicare intermittent skilled home health business, finding the right partner to carry our PDN legacy forward-and put patients, families, and caregivers first-was essential.“After an extensive search, we selected MGA Homecare because it shares our mission and values. MGA brings more than 20 years of multistate PDN experience, deep expertise, additional resources, and a genuine commitment to Arkansas's PDN community.“Throughout this process, the MGA team has acted with honesty, integrity, and sincere concern for our patients and caregivers. We are proud of this partnership and confident that Care IV's PDN legacy is in very good hands.”The Braff Group served as sell-side advisors to Care IV. Arent Fox Schiff served as legal advisor to MGA on the transaction.About MGA Homecare: MGA Homecare provides coordinated care at home for children and adults with complex medical needs. Its services include private duty nursing, skilled nursing visits, physical and behavioral therapies, attendant and CNA care, consumer-directed care, home medical supplies, and long-term care pharmacy at home. Private duty nursing provides extended, one-on-one skilled care for patients whose needs might otherwise require prolonged hospitalization, including care involving ventilators, tracheostomies, complex respiratory conditions, and feeding tubes.MGA brings caregivers and services together around each patient and family, with a focus on reliable access to care and quality days at home. Its team-based care models are designed to improve outcomes and patient and family experiences while supporting value-based partnerships with health plans.Today, more than 5,500 MGA team members serve over 6,000 patients and families each day across Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, North Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, and Washington.

Jeff Johnson Director, Growth Marketing

MGA HOMECARE

+1 952-212-0284

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MGA Homecare Acquires Care IV's Private Duty Nursing Division-Expanding Care for Medically Complex Patients in Arkansas News Provided By MGA HOMECARE September 25, 2026, 04:32 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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