ECI Says UP Conference Postponement Due To Event Scheduling Factors

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Sep 25 (IANS) The Election Commission of India (ECI) has said that the postponement of two Electoral Literacy Club (ELC) conferences in Uttar Pradesh was part of the routine process of adjusting dates for official events, citing factors including venue availability, schedules of senior authorities and natural conditions.

Responding to queries over the postponement of the conferences, the ECI said adjustments in event dates are an ongoing process and are necessitated by various logistical and administrative factors.

The poll panel also pointed to previous instances in which ELC conferences were postponed or their dates changed, citing Himachal Pradesh, Ladakh and Uttarakhand as examples.

The ECI said the decision to postpone the two Uttar Pradesh conferences was taken on September 21.

The clarification comes as the ECI has been conducting ELC 2.0 events in phases as part of its voter-awareness initiatives ahead of the 2027 state elections.

The Electoral Literacy Clubs are aimed at familiarising students and young voters with the electoral process, democratic values and the functioning of election-related institutions.

The second regional conference under ELC 2.0 was held as scheduled on August 24 at the Indira Gandhi Pratishthan in Lucknow. Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar led the programme, which brought together students and teachers from schools and colleges across Uttar Pradesh.

According to an ECI press release issued at the time, CEC Kumar described students as the future of the nation and said ELCs were important for carrying forward knowledge and understanding of electoral processes and strengthening democratic participation.

The ECI said CEC Kumar explained that elections in India are conducted in accordance with the Constitution, laws and instructions issued by the Commission, and emphasised the importance of transparency and oversight throughout the electoral process.

He also highlighted the need for students and young electors to understand India's electoral system, democratic values, voter registration, polling and counting procedures, as well as the role and functioning of the Election Commission.

Kumar stressed that engaging young citizens and building their trust and informed participation in elections was an investment in the future of democracy.

The ELC 2.0 initiative carries the tagline,“Learn Democracy. Lead Democracy”. According to the Commission, the programme seeks to encourage young and first-time voters not only to understand democratic processes but also to participate meaningfully in them.