Azerbaijan, Armenia Discuss Unblocking Economic, Transport Links (PHOTO)
This was reflected in a statement published by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan.
The issues were discussed by Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan during their meeting.
The ministers emphasized the importance of peace between
Azerbaijan and Armenia and reviewed progress achieved since the
2025 Washington Peace Summit agreements.
Particular attention was paid to unblocking economic and transport infrastructure between the two countries.
In this context, the ministers highlighted trade and transit interactions between Azerbaijan and Armenia as practical examples of the benefits of peace.
"The ministers exchanged views on the possibility of promoting a positive agenda through various multilateral platforms.
The ministers agreed to continue their direct dialogue," the statement reads.
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