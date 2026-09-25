Poetronica Records Launches With Award-Winning Poet Richard Blanco As Inaugural Artist

Poetronica Records founder Michael Teichberg with Presidential Inaugural Poet and National Humanities Medal recipient Richard Blanco, the label's inaugural signed artist.

National Humanities Medal recipient Richard Blanco transforms his award-winning poem into song with Nothing Here I Don't Remember, a three-track poetronica EP.

MIAMI BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Poetronica Records today announced its official launch as a record label dedicated exclusively to poets, with Presidential Inaugural Poet and National Humanities Medal recipient Richard Blanco as its inaugural signed artist.The launch introduces poetronica, an emerging artistic medium between poetry and music. Every work begins with an original, human-authored poem and, through a creative process using artificial intelligence as an instrument under human artistic direction, becomes an immersive sonic experience blending voice, music, and atmosphere while preserving the ideas and emotional character of the original work.Blanco's debut poetronica release, Nothing Here I Don't Remember EP, is available today on major streaming platforms. The three-track EP reimagines his acclaimed poem“Looking for the Gulf Motel” through three distinct sonic interpretations, offering listeners a new way to experience his words.“We don't believe poetronica is poetry, and we don't believe it's music,” said Michael Teichberg, founder of Poetronica Records.“We believe it's something new. Throughout history, technology has expanded the ways we experience art. New mediums didn't replace what came before them. They created new ways to experience it. We believe poetronica has the potential to do the same for poetry.”Blanco became the fifth Presidential Inaugural Poet when he read“One Today” at President Barack Obama's second inauguration in 2013. He later received the National Humanities Medal and was named the inaugural Poet Laureate of Miami-Dade County.From Poetry Book to Record LabelPoetronica Records began with Teichberg's own poetry. In 2023, he published ManuScrita: Poems on Life, Love, & the Nature of Reality, a collection drawn from two decades of writing. In 2025, curious whether those poems could be experienced in a new way, he began pairing his writing with AI-generated vocals, instrumentation, and sound design.That experiment became Dust & Clay, growing from a personal creative exploration into nine albums that reached listeners in more than 80 countries and generated more than 170,000 streams.“My poetry book sold fewer than a thousand copies, but those same poems began reaching listeners around the world through Dust & Clay,” Teichberg said.“That's when I realized the poetry didn't need to change. The way people experienced it could. I started asking what this could mean for other poets, and that question became Poetronica Records.”Teichberg met Blanco through South Florida's literary community at the Miami-Dade and Broward Counties' Favorite Poems Community Reading at the Aventura Branch Library. The two later developed a friendship through poems, letters, and conversations about poetry, culture, technology, and their shared Cuban heritage.Human Words, New TechnologyPoetronica Records is built around an artist-first philosophy. Artists retain ownership of their underlying work and participate in streaming revenue generated by their recordings.The label also draws a clear distinction between human authorship and AI-assisted production. Every poem is written entirely by the poet and they are involved in every creative decision. Artificial intelligence is used to create vocals, instrumentation, and sonic environments under human artistic direction.“The goal isn't to use AI to replace the poet,” Teichberg said.“It's to give the poet another canvas and their words another way to reach people.”Poetronica Records is currently considering a limited number of award-winning poets for its inaugural roster. To apply for consideration reach out and be part of this new emerging medium bringing poetry to new audiences.“A new medium deserves a home,” Teichberg said.“That's why Poetronica Records exists.”Nothing Here I Don't Remember EP by Richard Blanco is available today on major streaming platforms.Streaming OptionsAbout Richard BlancoRichard Blanco is the fifth Presidential Inaugural Poet in U.S. history, a recipient of the National Humanities Medal, and the inaugural Poet Laureate of Miami-Dade County. His work explores identity, family, belonging, memory, and the American experience. Learn more at richard-blanco.About Poetronica RecordsPoetronica Records transforms original poetry into studio-quality music in any genre or language. The label represents award-winning poets, bringing their words to life through immersive music. The Collaboration Studio works with creators and organizations to transform meaningful stories and creative work into custom soundscapes that connect with audiences in new ways. Learn more at poetronicarecords.

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Poetronica Records Launches with Award-Winning Poet Richard Blanco as Inaugural Artist News Provided By Poetronica Records LLC September 25, 2026, 04:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Music Industry



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