Beyond The Fairways: Golf Opens A New Window Onto Sanya

For the fourth year running, the AJGA International Pathway Series brings junior golfers to Sanya, where the game meets family travel and tropical resort life.

For the fourth year running, the AJGA International Pathway Series brings junior golfers to Sanya, where the game meets family travel and tropical resort life.

SANYA, HAINAN, CHINA, September 25, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Beyond the Fairways: Golf Opens a New Window onto SanyaSeptember 20, 2026 -As the AJGA International Pathway Series returns for a fourth consecutive year, Sanya is showing how golf, family travel and tropical resort life can come together in one destination.Palm trees frame the fairways, tropical hills rise beyond the greens, and the South China Sea is never far away. In Sanya, golf comes with something extra: an island holiday beyond the final putt.From September 18 to 20, 120 junior golfers from the Chinese mainland, China's Hong Kong SAR, the United States, Canada, Japan and other countries and regions have gathered in Sanya for the 2026 AJGA International Pathway Series (IPS) Sanya event.For the Sanya Tourism Board, an Official Supporting Partner of the event, the tournament is also an opportunity to introduce international players and their families to a different side of this tropical Chinese destination.Four Years in SanyaThe AJGA is one of the most established platforms in junior golf, and its International Pathway Series creates opportunities for international players to progress into the wider AJGA competitive system. At this year's Sanya event, the boys' and girls' champions will each earn full exempt status.Another number matters just as much: four. This is the fourth consecutive year the event has been staged in Sanya - a continuity that reflects the destination's golf facilities, event infrastructure and ability to support the needs of young players and their families.This year, the event's organizing committee recognized Sanya as the“Best Junior Golf Destination,” acknowledging the experience built through four years of hosting international junior golf.When Golf Becomes a JourneyJunior golf rarely involves the player alone. Parents, coaches and families plan trips around practice rounds and tee times, turning a tournament into a multi-day family journey. That is where Sanya has a natural advantage.A morning on the course can end beside the sea. Beyond golf, families can enjoy beachfront resorts, tropical landscapes, water sports, wellness, local dining and duty-free shopping. Golf may be the reason to come. Sanya gives visitors reasons to stay.Located at the southern end of Hainan Island, Sanya has long been known for sunshine, beaches and a tropical resort lifestyle. Today, however, the city is increasingly positioning itself as a destination built around experiences - from golf, diving and sailing to nature, wellness, family activities and shopping.International access is becoming easier as well. Eligible travelers from 61 countries can enter Hainan visa-free and stay for up to 30 days for purposes including tourism and sports competitions. For international golfers, this combination makes Sanya more than a place to play. Golf becomes a gateway into a broader tropical travel experience.Beyond the Final PuttThe Sanya Tourism Board's support for the event reflects a broader effort to connect international sport with tourism and introduce the city to new global audiences.A young golfer who first visits Sanya for a tournament today may return years later as a university player, an adult amateur - or simply as a traveler with a family of their own. Perhaps that is the real significance of four consecutive years.Golf brings them to the fairway. What happens beyond it is what they remember Sanya for.Come for the game. Stay for Sanya.

Ron Li

PacificPine Sports

+ +86 13911470614

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Beyond the Fairways: Golf Opens a New Window onto Sanya News Provided By PacificPine Sports September 25, 2026, 04:18 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Travel & Tourism Industry



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