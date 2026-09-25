Anguilla Advances Luxury Yachting Strategy At Monaco Yacht Show

From left: Sean Richard, Jameel Rochester, Keri Rogers and Sherman Williams at the Monaco Yacht Show 2026.

Delegation targets industry relationships, destination access and new opportunities in global yachting market

MONACO, September 25, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Anguilla is advancing its luxury yachting strategy at the Monaco Yacht Show 2026 this week, engaging directly with yacht owners, operators, developers and industry leaders while gathering insights to strengthen the island's destination and port-of-entry experience.The delegation's participation comes as Anguilla prepares for the upcoming yachting season and reflects a broader effort to strengthen the island's position in the market, deepen industry relationships and ensure its tourism product and visitor experience continue to meet the expectations of luxury travelers.Representing Anguilla are Sean Richard, chairman of the Anguilla Tourist Board (ATB); Jameel Rochester, director of tourism; Keri Rogers, manager of destination experience; and Sherman Williams, CEO of the Anguilla Air and Sea Ports Authority (AASPA).The Monaco Yacht Show is one of the world's premier gatherings of superyachts, yacht owners, charter professionals, luxury brands and leaders across the international yachting industry.Throughout the show, the Anguilla delegation is participating in targeted meetings and networking engagements focused on market expectations, future collaboration and opportunities to strengthen the island's position within the sector.“Our presence at the Monaco Yacht Show is an important opportunity to ensure that Anguilla is represented in one of the world's leading luxury and yachting environments,” said Richard.“Beyond showcasing the destination, we are focused on building meaningful relationships with owners, operators, developers and industry partners. These engagements allow us to better understand the opportunities ahead and how Anguilla can continue to grow within this market while preserving the qualities that make our island distinctive.”Anguilla's participation also has an operational focus with AASPA using the Monaco Yacht Show to hear directly from guests about destination access, arrival procedures and the overall port experience.“The engagements in Monaco have been valuable from a ports and destination-access perspective. They allow us to hear directly from owners, operators and industry professionals about what they expect when arriving at a luxury destination,” said Williams.“As we prepare for the upcoming yachting and small- to medium-sized luxury vessel season, these discussions will support further engagement and our continued efforts to enhance the official port-of-entry experience at Road Bay including stronger coordination among the relevant agencies and stakeholders. Our aim is for the arrival experience to reflect the quality, efficiency and hospitality associated with Anguilla.”The participation of both ATB and AASPA reflects an effort to connect destination promotion with the full visitor journey, from arrival and port procedures to the experiences yacht owners, charter guests and other visitors enjoy across the island.As part of its Monaco activities, ATB also partnered with BOAT International as a Premier Partner and participated as a host destination for an exclusive Owners' Club Cocktail Reception aboard the 111-meter Leviathan motor yacht, hosted by Oceanco.The reception provided an opportunity to introduce Anguilla to an international audience of yacht owners and industry stakeholders through destination content and an Anguilla-inspired culinary activation.Guests were served the Shoal Bay Margarita, created for the occasion and rimmed with locally produced Anguillian salt supplied by Josveek Huligar of Anguilla Sands, Salts & Chocolate in South Hill Village. The activation highlighted Anguilla's culinary identity while providing exposure for a local enterprise.Anguilla is also featured in a two-page spread in“BOAT International: The Monaco Issue,” highlighting the island's beaches, gastronomy, accommodations and appeal to yacht owners and charter guests seeking privacy, authenticity and understated luxury.“Anguilla is uniquely suited to the luxury yachting market. Our destination offers exceptional experiences without compromising the privacy, authenticity and effortless sophistication that today's discerning traveler values,” said Rochester.“Through strategic partnerships such as BOAT International, together with direct engagement with yacht owners, operators and key industry stakeholders, we are strengthening Anguilla's visibility and creating opportunities to establish the island as an essential part of the Caribbean yachting itinerary.”The Monaco mission forms part of ATB's broader strategy to attract high-value visitors while ensuring tourism growth remains aligned with Anguilla's distinctive brand, local economic opportunities and commitment to quality experiences.About AnguillaTucked away in the northern Caribbean, Anguilla is a shy beauty with a warm smile. A slender length of coral and limestone fringed with green, the island is ringed with 33 beaches, considered by savvy travelers and top travel magazines to be the most beautiful in the world. A fantastic culinary scene, a wide variety of quality accommodations at varying price points, a host of attractions and an exciting calendar of festivals make Anguilla an alluring and entrancing destination.Anguilla lies just off the beaten path and has retained a charming character and appeal. Yet it is conveniently accessible via Boston (BOS), Newark (EWR), Baltimore (BWI), Miami (MIA), San Juan (SJU), Antigua (ANU) and St. Maarten (SXM), as well as by private aircraft, making it just a hop and a skip away.Romance? Barefoot elegance? Unfussy chic? And untrammeled bliss? Lose the Crowd. Find Yourself.﻿For information on Anguilla, visit the official Anguilla Tourist Board website at . Follow Anguilla on Facebook: Facebook/AnguillaOfficial; Instagram: @Anguilla_Tourism; YouTube; X: @Anguilla_Trsm. Join the conversation using #MyAnguilla.PHOTO CAPTION: From left: Sean Richard; Tahiana Schwan, area director of sales for Belmond Hotels' Caribbean portfolio which includes Cap Juluca; and Jameel Rochester at the Owners' Club Cocktail Reception during the Monaco Yacht Show 2026. Belmond was also a sponsor partner for the event.

Bevan Springer

Marketplace Excellence

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Anguilla advances luxury yachting strategy at Monaco Yacht Show News Provided By Marketplace Excellence September 25, 2026, 04:25 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Conferences & Trade Fairs, Travel & Tourism Industry



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