Process Street Named To 2026 Capterra Shortlist And Software Advice Frontrunners For Compliance Software

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Two 2026 reports built from verified user reviews include Process Street, compliance management software for small and mid-sized teams.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Process Street, the compliance operations platform used by more than 3,000 companies, has been named to the 2026 Capterra Shortlist for Compliance Software and to the Software Advice FrontRunners 2026 report for Compliance Software. Both reports are drawn from verified user reviews, which gives buyers comparing compliance management software an independent, review-based signal alongside vendor claims.

Key facts

- Capterra Shortlist 2026, Compliance Software: Process Street is included. Report:

- Software Advice FrontRunners 2026, Compliance Software: Process Street is named a FrontRunner. Report: #frontrunners

- Process Street holds a 4.7 average rating from 652 verified user reviews on Capterra.

- Process Street is compliance management software that combines governed policies and SOPs with no-code workflows, approvals, audit trails and built-in AI.

What is the Capterra Shortlist?

In Capterra's own words, the Capterra Shortlist "charts the highest-rated and most popular software products." Products are scored on user ratings and popularity under a published scoring methodology.

What are Software Advice FrontRunners?

Software Advice describes its FrontRunners report as one that "ranks top products based on user reviews, which helps businesses find the right software." Like the Capterra Shortlist, it reflects user reviews, not analyst opinion.

What does Process Street do as compliance management software?

Process Street turns policies and procedures into workflows people actually run, then keeps the evidence that each step happened. Policies and SOPs live in one place with version history, approvals, change logs and role-based access. Written procedures become workflows with tasks, forms, approvals and conditional logic. Every task, approval and change is recorded in an audit trail, and automations, triggers and scheduled runs start recurring compliance checks on time. Integrations with Slack, Microsoft Teams, Salesforce, Google Sheets, Zapier, Power Automate and an open API keep compliance work inside the tools teams already use.

"Compliance software gets bought in a demo and judged on an ordinary Tuesday, when someone has to run the process and prove it happened," said Vinay Patankar, CEO and co-founder of Process Street. "These lists come from the people doing that work, not from us. That is the only review of compliance management software I think counts."

Who is Process Street for?

Compliance, operations, HR and finance teams at small and mid-sized companies that run recurring, rule-bound work and need an audit trail without a heavy implementation. Process Street offers a Startup plan, and its Pro plan starts with a 14-day free trial, no credit card required.

Report disclaimers

The Capterra Shortlist report constitutes the subjective opinions of individual end-user reviews, ratings, and data applied against a documented methodology; they neither represent the views of, nor constitute an endorsement by, Capterra or its affiliates.

FrontRunners constitute the subjective opinions of individual end-user reviews, ratings and data applied against a documented methodology; they neither represent the views of, nor constitute an endorsement by, Software Advice or its affiliates.

About Process Street

Process Street is a compliance operations platform that turns policies and procedures into automated, auditable workflows. It gives teams one no-code system for SOPs, compliance checklists and audit trails, so mistakes are reduced, risk is controlled and operations grow without chaos. More than 3,000 companies use Process Street across finance, healthcare, technology and government, including Salesforce, Slack, the Government of Canada, Colliers and Betterment. The company is headquartered at 315 Montgomery Street, Suite 900, San Francisco, CA 94104. Learn more at

Vinay Patankar

Process Street

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Process Street Named to 2026 Capterra Shortlist and Software Advice FrontRunners for Compliance Software News Provided By Process Street September 25, 2026, 04:28 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, IT Industry, Law, Technology



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