Ahmed Al Maghribi Heads To Beautyworld Dubai 2026 With 4 New Fragrances, Global Expansion Plans And A Surprise Reveal

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, September 25, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Beautyworld Dubai turns 30 this October, and Ahmed Al Maghribi Perfumes is returning with more than a showcase. Four new fragrance launches, a closely guarded reveal and an ambitious push into new international markets will shape the UAE fragrance house's presence at one of the beauty industry's biggest meeting points.From October 6 to 8, 2026, Ahmed Al Maghribi Perfumes will exhibit at Dubai World Trade Centre, Za'abeel Hall 7, Booth 26, as Beautyworld Dubai marks its milestone 30th edition.This year, fragrance takes a bigger place on the show floor. For Ahmed Al Maghribi Perfumes, the timing could not be more significant. Beautyworld Dubai will give importers, retailers and distributors the opportunity to meet the team directly and explore bringing an already established Middle Eastern fragrance name into their markets.Founded in the UAE in 2000, Ahmed Al Maghribi Perfumes has spent more than 26 years bringing Arabian fragrance heritage into a modern world.Today, the Arabic Perfume Brand operates more than 190+ stores across the GCC, including over 90+ stores in the UAE, while its fragrances are exported to 120+ countries worldwide.Now, the next target is clear: further expansion of the brand's global distribution and export network.Four New Perfumes. One Bigger Reveal.The brand is also planning to officially introduce four new fragrances, making full use of the grand stage:. D'OR THE OUD. COBALT ABSOLU. APEX SYMPHONY. TROPICAL WAVEThe four launches expand the house's growing portfolio of Perfumes while giving international partners an early look at its next wave of creations.Yet the launch list does not tell the whole story.Ahmed Al Maghribi Perfumes is keeping another fragrance under wraps ahead of Beautyworld Dubai 2026.Its name has not been announced. Neither have its notes nor composition. The brand has shared just one clue: The iconic fragrance is an extension of one of Ahmed Al Maghribi's best-selling perfumes and is being described internally as one of its most exciting creations of the year.A Gateway to The Next MarketFor distributors, the Ahmed Al Maghribi booth will be a place to discuss regional partnerships, retail opportunities and market expansion directly with the brand.“Beautyworld has always been where fragrance and business meet,” said Media Spokesperson of Ahmed Al Maghribi Perfumes.“Ahmed Al Maghribi is already reaching customers across more than 120+ countries. Our focus now is to build the right partnerships, enter new markets and take our fragrance heritage even further.”That ambition comes as Beautyworld Dubai celebrates three decades of connecting the global beauty industry. The 2026 edition places greater attention on fragrance, with an expanded fragrance presence, specialist showcases and high-level industry discussions.For Ahmed Al Maghribi Perfumes, it creates the right stage for what comes next.About Ahmed Al Maghribi PerfumesFounded in the UAE in 2000, Ahmed Al Maghribi Perfumes is a leading Arabian fragrance house blending traditional perfumery with contemporary scent creation. The brand operates 190+ stores across the GCC, including 90+ stores in the UAE, and exports to 120+ countries worldwide. Its portfolio includes Perfumes, oud oils, bakhoor and home fragrances. Customers can purchase perfumes online or discover Ahmed Al Maghribi Perfumes at its retail stores across the GCC.

Shahnawaz Ahmed

Ahmed Al Maghribi Perfumes

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Ahmed Al Maghribi Heads to Beautyworld Dubai 2026 With 4 New Fragrances, Global Expansion Plans And A Surprise Reveal News Provided By Ahmed Al Maghribi Perfumes September 25, 2026, 04:29 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care, Business & Economy, Consumer Goods, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Retail



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