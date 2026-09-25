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Why Chennai Is Losing To Hyderabad In India's Data Centre Race

Why Chennai Is Losing To Hyderabad In India's Data Centre Race


2026-09-25 12:31:03
(MENAFN- Live Mint) Hyderabad could overtake Chennai as India's second-largest data centre market within the next four years, as land and power constraints limit Chennai's ability to add new capacity.

Hyderabad is expected to add 695 megawatts (MW), or exactly twice the total data centre capacity Chennai is projected to add, at 347MW over the next four years, according to an 8 September report by real estate consulting firm Cushman & Wakefield.

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Live Mint

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