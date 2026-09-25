Schindler Holding Ltd.: Changes To The Group Executive Committee
As a consequence, the Group Executive Committee will be composed of the following members as of January 1, 2027: Paolo Compagna (CEO), Carla De Geyseleer (CFO and deputy CEO), Matteo Attrovio (CIO), André Becker (CHR), Danilo Calabrò (Europe South), Donato Carparelli (CTO), Nitin Chalke (Asia Pacific), Patrick Hess (Europe North), Vikén Martarian (Americas and Escalators), and Meinolf Pohle (China).
About Schindler
Founded in Switzerland in 1874, the Schindler Group is a leading global provider of elevators, escalators, and related services. Schindler's mobility solutions move more than 2 billion people every day all over the world. Behind the company's success are over 67 000 employees in more than 100 countries. Schindler is committed to reaching net-zero emissions by 2040 through a 90% absolute reduction of its greenhouse gas emissions in scope 1, 2 and 3 from a 2020 baseline as its long-term science-based emission reduction target, while working to neutralize its residual emissions.
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