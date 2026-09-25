Asha Negi: I Want To Act, Do Good Projects And Be Free

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Sep 25 (IANS) Actress Asha Negi says she is enjoying the freedom of working across mediums, particularly OTT, where shorter production schedules let her take breaks and explore different characters.

Talking to IANS as she reflected on her television journey, Asha shared she is now enjoying a process that gives her the chance to“live a little” between projects and return to the screen in completely different roles.

Asha told IANS:“I am an actor and I just want to act and I want to do good projects, whether it is OTT, it is films or it is television. And I just want to be free. And the reason that I am doing more OTT is that OTT ends in a month or two or three months, and then you are free.”

She added:“And then you live a little life because I remember not having a life on television. And then you live a little life, then you go back to another project and you are doing a completely different character.”

Asha is liking the process of exploring new characters.

“So I think I am really liking this process, trying new characters. So yeah, that is how I am functioning.”

Asha is best known for featuring in the soap opera Pavitra Rishta starring late Sushant Singh Rajput. She shot to major stardom with the web series Baarish. She is also known for her participation in the reality show Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 6.

In 2010, Asha debuted into television with Sapnon Se Bhare Naina and later appeared as Apeksha Malhotra in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain in 2011.

In 2013, she won the dance reality show Nach Baliye 6. Her other roles were in Ek Mutthi Aasmaan and Kuch Toh Hai Tere Mere Darmiyaan. Later, she participated in Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 6.

She made her Hindi film debut with Anurag Basu's directorial Ludo, in which she played a supporting role. She also starred in the film Collar Bomb. Her latest work includes Ali Baba aur 40 Bhoot, which airs on JioHotstar.