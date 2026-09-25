Bigg Boss 20: Love Gill Reacts To Shehnaaz Gill Comparison, Here's Her Savage Reply To Mahhi Vij

So far different personalities of the participants are seen in Bigg Boss 20. And it is now Love Gill who found herself in a funny situation in the show. What began with Mahhi Vij teasing Love with“Shehnaaz Gill” comparision soon developed into a funny exchange with Aman Gandhi joining the talk.

In addition to that, this playful discussion revealed another aspect of Love being on the show – she is becoming well-known for responding in her own way rather than remaining silent while comparisons are being made.

Mahhi Vij Teases Love Gill Calling Her 'Shehnaaz'

One of the latest episodes saw Mahhi Vij start teasing Love Gill through her continuous mention of Shehnaaz Gill who was one of the most well-known participants of Bigg Boss 13. Mahhi jokingly pointed out that Love wanted everyone to call her by her real name before comparing her to Shehnaaz.

Aman Gandhi followed with his funny remark about the names of both girls. But instead of continuing being teased, Love Gill gave a witty reply.

Love emphasized that she was not Shehnaaz and she had her own personality.

Love Gill's Punjabi Entertainment Journey

As Love Gill makes her debut on Bigg Boss 20, she has already made her mark in the world of Punjabi entertainment.

Originally known as Lovepreet Kaur Gill, Love Gill began her journey with modelling and music videos. One of the early achievements in her career happened in 2019 when she starred in the music video Facts of Karan Aujla. She then shifted to television, where she played Zarina in the Punjabi television show Tu Patang Main Dor that aired from 2020 to 2022.

Later, in 2021, Love made her entry into the film industry with the movie Kuriyan Jawan Bapu Pareshaan. Apart from this film, she also stars in Haterz, Kulche Chole, Gadar 1947: Ikk Vichhoda and Vekhi Ja Chhedi Na.

From Punjabi Screens to Bigg Boss 20

Love Gill made her way to Bigg Boss 20 via its audience voting system, competing against Rhiya Ahir to join Bigg Boss 20. In this reality show, she can now share space with other celebrities such as Mahhi Vij, Aman Gandhi, Kanika Mann, Aasif Khan, Amrapali Dubey, Isha Rikhi, Mary Kom, Qazi Touqeer, Kushal Tanwar, Arishfa Khan, Rhiti Tiwari, Uditi Singh and ScoutOP.

Perhaps the most recent comparison involving Shehnaaz Gill was done in jest, but it resulted in one more memorable incident for her in Bigg Boss 20.

Bigg Boss 20 is hosted by Salman Khan on Colors TV at 10:30pm and streaming online on Jio Hotstar at 9pm.