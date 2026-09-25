403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Sushilkumar Agrawal Elected Vice President Of Producers Guild Of India
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Mumbai, September: Mr. Sushilkumar Agrawal has been elected as Vice President of the Producers Guild of India at the Guild's 72nd Annual General Meeting, held in Mumbai. Mr. Shibasish Sarkar was unanimously re-elected as President of the Guild.
The Producers Guild of India is the premier body representing producers of film, television and digital content in India. It represents leading producers of audio-visual content and plays a significant role in the growth and development of India's entertainment industry. The Guild works closely with the Government and industry stakeholders on key issues including regulatory and policy matters, copyright protection, taxation, ease of filming and other challenges impacting the production ecosystem.
Mr. Sushilkumar Agrawal, a first-generation entrepreneur and CEO of Ultra Media & Entertainment Group, has been a Council Member of the Guild for the past 20 years. He began his entrepreneurial journey in 1982 by acquiring diverse rights to classic, old and new films and was instrumental in introducing VHS and VCD technology to India.
Today, Ultra Media & Entertainment is a professionally managed entertainment conglomerate with a presence across content production, acquisition, distribution and syndication of Indian and international content, with a library comprising over 3,500 films, 18,000 television episodes and 25,000 film and non-film songs. The company has also established a growing digital presence through its OTT platforms, including Ultra Play, Ultra Jhakaas and Ultra Gaane, offering films, regional content and music to audiences across India and globally.
Mr. Sushilkumar Agrawal is currently focused on promoting regional cinema through film production in Marathi, Gujarati and Malayalam, as well as music across multiple languages.
Commenting on his election, Mr. Sushilkumar Agrawal said: "It is a great honour and privilege to be elected to this post, and I sincerely thank all the members for their trust and support. The Guild has always been at the forefront of protecting and promoting the interests of producers. I look forward to working with my colleagues to address the challenges facing our industry and contribute to its continued growth."
Mr. Sushilkumar Agrawal also serves as a Director of The Indian Performing Right Society Ltd. (IPRS). He is currently a Committee Member & former President of Entertainment Content Owners Association of India
Mr. Hiren Gada has also been elected as Vice President of the Producers Guild of India. Mr. Manish Goswami, Ms. Madhu Bhojwani, Mr. Ankur Garg and Mr. Aashish Singh have been re-elected as Vice Presidents, while Mr. Ashim Samanta and Ms. Fazila Allana have been re-elected as Treasurers.
The Guild's Council of Management for 2026–27 comprises:
President: Mr. Shibasish Sarkar
Vice Presidents:
Ø Mr. Sushilkumar Agrawal
Ø Mr. Hiren Gada
Ø Mr. Aashish Singh
Ø Mr. Ankur Garg
Ø Ms. Madhu Bhojwani
Ø Mr. Manish Goswami
Treasurers
Ø Mr. Ashim Samanta
Ø Ms. Fazila Allana
Other Council Members
Ø Mr. Aamir Khan
Ø Mr. Anil Kapoor
Ø Mr. Ashutosh Gowariker
Ø Mr. Hrithik Roshan
Ø Mr. Pallab Bhattacharya
Ø Mr. Rajan Shahi
Ø Mr. Rajkumar Hirani
Ø Mr. Ritesh Sidhwani
Ø Mr. Sharad Patel
Ø Mr. Siddharth Roy Kapur
Ø Mr. Utpal Acharya
Ø Mr. Vishesh Bhatt
Ø Ms. Zoya Akhtar
Permanent Members
Ø Mr. Amit Khanna
Ø Mr. Kiran V. Shantaram
Ø Mr. Manmohan Shetty
Ø Mr. Mukesh Bhatt
Ø Mr. Randhir Kapoor
Member Emeritus
o Mr. Kamalkumar Barjatya
o Mr. Ramesh Sippy
About Producers Guild of India
The Producers Guild of India was established in 1954 as The Film Producers Guild of India Ltd. by stalwarts of the Indian film industry, including Raj Kapoor, Mehboob Khan, Sasadhar Mukerji, B. N. Sircar, V. Shantaram, Vijay Bhatt and B. R. Chopra. In 2004, the Guild incorporated the television sector and adopted the name The Film & Television Producers Guild of India. With the growth of new media and digital content, the Guild expanded its mandate in 2017 to represent producers across Film, Television and New Media, adopting its current identity as the Producers Guild of India. The organisation continues to formally operate as The Film & Television Producers Guild of India Ltd. (CIN: U92100MH1954PLC009244).
The Producers Guild of India is the premier body representing producers of film, television and digital content in India. It represents leading producers of audio-visual content and plays a significant role in the growth and development of India's entertainment industry. The Guild works closely with the Government and industry stakeholders on key issues including regulatory and policy matters, copyright protection, taxation, ease of filming and other challenges impacting the production ecosystem.
Mr. Sushilkumar Agrawal, a first-generation entrepreneur and CEO of Ultra Media & Entertainment Group, has been a Council Member of the Guild for the past 20 years. He began his entrepreneurial journey in 1982 by acquiring diverse rights to classic, old and new films and was instrumental in introducing VHS and VCD technology to India.
Today, Ultra Media & Entertainment is a professionally managed entertainment conglomerate with a presence across content production, acquisition, distribution and syndication of Indian and international content, with a library comprising over 3,500 films, 18,000 television episodes and 25,000 film and non-film songs. The company has also established a growing digital presence through its OTT platforms, including Ultra Play, Ultra Jhakaas and Ultra Gaane, offering films, regional content and music to audiences across India and globally.
Mr. Sushilkumar Agrawal is currently focused on promoting regional cinema through film production in Marathi, Gujarati and Malayalam, as well as music across multiple languages.
Commenting on his election, Mr. Sushilkumar Agrawal said: "It is a great honour and privilege to be elected to this post, and I sincerely thank all the members for their trust and support. The Guild has always been at the forefront of protecting and promoting the interests of producers. I look forward to working with my colleagues to address the challenges facing our industry and contribute to its continued growth."
Mr. Sushilkumar Agrawal also serves as a Director of The Indian Performing Right Society Ltd. (IPRS). He is currently a Committee Member & former President of Entertainment Content Owners Association of India
Mr. Hiren Gada has also been elected as Vice President of the Producers Guild of India. Mr. Manish Goswami, Ms. Madhu Bhojwani, Mr. Ankur Garg and Mr. Aashish Singh have been re-elected as Vice Presidents, while Mr. Ashim Samanta and Ms. Fazila Allana have been re-elected as Treasurers.
The Guild's Council of Management for 2026–27 comprises:
President: Mr. Shibasish Sarkar
Vice Presidents:
Ø Mr. Sushilkumar Agrawal
Ø Mr. Hiren Gada
Ø Mr. Aashish Singh
Ø Mr. Ankur Garg
Ø Ms. Madhu Bhojwani
Ø Mr. Manish Goswami
Treasurers
Ø Mr. Ashim Samanta
Ø Ms. Fazila Allana
Other Council Members
Ø Mr. Aamir Khan
Ø Mr. Anil Kapoor
Ø Mr. Ashutosh Gowariker
Ø Mr. Hrithik Roshan
Ø Mr. Pallab Bhattacharya
Ø Mr. Rajan Shahi
Ø Mr. Rajkumar Hirani
Ø Mr. Ritesh Sidhwani
Ø Mr. Sharad Patel
Ø Mr. Siddharth Roy Kapur
Ø Mr. Utpal Acharya
Ø Mr. Vishesh Bhatt
Ø Ms. Zoya Akhtar
Permanent Members
Ø Mr. Amit Khanna
Ø Mr. Kiran V. Shantaram
Ø Mr. Manmohan Shetty
Ø Mr. Mukesh Bhatt
Ø Mr. Randhir Kapoor
Member Emeritus
o Mr. Kamalkumar Barjatya
o Mr. Ramesh Sippy
About Producers Guild of India
The Producers Guild of India was established in 1954 as The Film Producers Guild of India Ltd. by stalwarts of the Indian film industry, including Raj Kapoor, Mehboob Khan, Sasadhar Mukerji, B. N. Sircar, V. Shantaram, Vijay Bhatt and B. R. Chopra. In 2004, the Guild incorporated the television sector and adopted the name The Film & Television Producers Guild of India. With the growth of new media and digital content, the Guild expanded its mandate in 2017 to represent producers across Film, Television and New Media, adopting its current identity as the Producers Guild of India. The organisation continues to formally operate as The Film & Television Producers Guild of India Ltd. (CIN: U92100MH1954PLC009244).
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment