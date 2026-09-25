Chetu To Showcase AI Powered Solutions For Specialty Pharmacies At Inspire2026

MENAFN - Market Press Release) September 24, 2026 4:34 am - Solutions Team Will Demonstrate How Automation, System Integration, and Compliance-Ready Tools can Streamline Operations

Chetu, a global leader in AI and digital transformation solutions, will showcase its specialty pharmacy software expertise at inSPire2026 this week at the Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center in National Harbor, Maryland.

"Specialty pharmacies run some of the most complicated workflows in healthcare, and many of those workflows still live on systems that don't talk to each other," said Deepak Borole, Technical Project Manager at Chetu. "We build software that closes those gaps, so pharmacies can move faster without losing accuracy or compliance."

Attendees can stop by Booth 222 to learn how Chetu builds digital transformation solutions for specialty pharmacies, health systems, and life sciences organizations dealing with rules and requirements that keep changing on them.

Here's what attendees can expect to find out:

Pharmacies that are fully integrated with prescription handling, inventory tracking and billing systems

Data interoperability to EHR/EMR POS PBM and telehealth systems where the information flows from one to another

AI features like predicting medication demand, validating prescriptions and foreseeing health issues

Virtual services like online patient registration, IVR (Interactive voice response system), and refill applications which patients can access via the internet without contacting their pharmacies

Built in regulations (NCPDP HIPAA HL7) and industry standard guidelines (FDA 21 CFR Part 11)

Chetu's healthcare and life sciences work doesn't stop at pharmacy. The same group handles clinical trial platforms, R&D systems, and analytics tools for companies across the pharmaceutical supply chain.

To learn more, please Talk to a Chetu Pharmacy Software Expert.

About Chetu:

Founded in 2000, Chetu is a global leader in AI and digital transformation solutions. Chetu's specialized technology and industry experts serve startups, SMBs, and Inc. 5000 companies with an unparalleled software delivery model suited to clients' needs. Chetu's Track2AITM framework helps organizations move from AI assessment to deployment through eight strategic steps. Headquartered in Sunrise, Florida, with 10 locations across the U.S., Europe, and Asia, Chetu works with clients around the world. For more information, visit Chetu-AI & Digital Transformation Solutions.

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