ODM International School Gurugram, Hosts Innovators Summit 2026

MENAFN - Market Press Release) September 24, 2026 5:12 am - Ideate. Build. Pitch. Change. ODM International School Turns Young Ideas Into Real Innovation

Gurugram, Haryana: Innovation is rarely taught through instruction alone - it is built through the freedom to imagine, the discipline to create, and the confidence to present an idea to people who will genuinely challenge it. With this philosophy at its core, ODM International School, Gurugram, one of the forward-thinking schools in Gurugram, hosted its Innovators Summit 2026, powered by Cyber Square, bringing together students from Grades IV to XI around the theme "Ideate. Build. Pitch. Change."

The summit transformed the school campus into a working innovation lab for a day, where young minds moved through the full arc of invention-from a raw idea to a structured pitch presented before an expert panel.

A Complete Journey From Idea to Pitch

What distinguished the Innovators Summit was its structure. Rather than showcasing finished projects alone, the event asked students to walk through every stage an entrepreneur or innovator actually experiences - identifying a real problem, ideating solutions, building a working model or concept, and finally pitching it with clarity and conviction.

For students across Grades IV to XI, this meant engaging with innovation at an age-appropriate yet genuinely challenging level. Younger students explored ideation and simple prototyping, while senior students were pushed to defend their pitches under questioning - a rare and valuable exercise in composure and critical thinking. Among schools in Gurugram, few events ask students to inhabit the entire innovation cycle in a single day, making this summit a distinctive addition to the school's co-academic calendar.

Learning to Pitch, Not Just Present

A presentation explains an idea; a pitch has to convince. This distinction sat at the heart of the summit, and it is what pushed students furthest outside their comfort zones.

Delegates learned to anticipate questions, justify their reasoning, and respond to critical feedback in real time - skills that go well beyond the classroom and mirror the demands of real innovation ecosystems. Guided by the summit's expert judging panel, students received constructive but unfiltered feedback, helping them understand the gap between having an idea and defending it.

An Expert Panel That Raised the Bar

The credibility of the summit was strengthened considerably by its panel of judges, whose combined experience spans healthcare, wellness entrepreneurship, and decades of business leadership:

- Dr Pankaj Beniwal - Healthcare & Education Leader, Entrepreneur & Social Contributor

- Dr Gitanjali Jaswal - Ayurvedic Health Expert, Sports & Fitness Entrepreneur, and Performance Diet Strategist

- Mr Sandeep Rathee - First-Generation Entrepreneur & Business Owner with over three decades of experience

Their presence gave students something a classroom rarely can: real-world scrutiny. Pitches were evaluated not on polish alone, but on problem clarity, feasibility, and the depth of thinking behind each solution, giving participants an authentic sense of how ideas are judged beyond school walls.

Voices From the Summit

Sharing her experience, Anaya Sharma, a Grade IX student at ODM International School, Gurugram, said,

"Pitching in front of real entrepreneurs was nerve-wracking, but it taught me more about my idea in ten minutes than weeks of just working on it alone."

Speaking about the significance of the initiative, Mr Swoyan Satyendu, CEO of ODM Educational Group, said,

"Innovation cannot be taught from a textbook; it has to be practised, questioned, and refined in front of people who demand clarity. The Innovators Summit gave our students that exact experience - the chance to think like builders and communicate like leaders."

Building Innovators, Not Just Participants

As industries increasingly reward the ability to identify problems and build original solutions, schools that give students early, authentic exposure to the innovation process are preparing them for a future far broader than examinations alone. The Innovators Summit 2026 reflects ODM International School, Gurugram's commitment to nurturing exactly this kind of future-ready thinking.

Among the schools in Gurugram shaping how young people engage with ideas, this summit clearly marks the school's belief that every student, regardless of age, can ideate, build, and pitch something meaningful-and, in doing so, learn to drive change.

About ODM International School, Gurugram

ODM International School, Gurugram is a future-focused institution committed to combining academic excellence with innovation, leadership, and holistic development. Through modern learning infrastructure, experiential programmes, and student-centric teaching, the school nurtures confident, compassionate, and future-ready learners prepared to excel at every stage of life.