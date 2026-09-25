Auburn Lakes Orthodontics Expands Access To Braces In The Woodlands

MENAFN - Market Press Release) September 24, 2026 5:55 am - Board-certified orthodontist Dr. Blake Sherrick brings advanced, personalized braces and clear aligner treatment to families across Spring, The Woodlands, and North Houston.

SPRING, TX - September 24, 2026 - Families searching for braces in The Woodlands now have a trusted, board-certified destination close to home. Auburn Lakes Orthodontics, led by Dr Blake Sherrick, DDS, is expanding its reputation as a leading orthodontic practice serving Spring, The Woodlands, Creekside Park, Augusta Pines, and the greater North Houston community, offering advanced treatment options for children, teens, and adults.

Conveniently located at 6922 W Rayford Rd #350, Spring, TX 77389, Auburn Lakes Orthodontics has become known for combining clinical precision with a genuinely personal touch. As demand for high-quality orthodontic care continues to rise across the region, the practice is reaffirming its commitment to making braces in The Woodlands accessible, comfortable, and results-driven for every member of the family.

"Every patient deserves a smile they are proud to share," said a spokesperson for Auburn Lakes Orthodontics. "Our practice was built on the idea that world-class clinical care should go hand-in-hand with a truly personal touch. Whether a family is coming to us from Auburn Lakes, Creekside, Augusta Pines, or the Spring-Klein area, we want them to feel that same warmth and professionalism from the moment they walk through our doors."

A Board-Certified Orthodontist with a Unique Background

At the centre of the practice is Dr Blake Sherrick, a Board-Certified Orthodontist whose path to orthodontics is anything but ordinary. Dr Sherrick holds a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering from Southern Methodist University and earned his Doctor of Dental Surgery from The University of Texas Health Science Centre. He went on to complete advanced speciality training in Orthodontics and Dentofacial Orthopaedics at Roseman University of Health Sciences, where he also earned a Master of Business Administration and received inaugural awards recognising his clinical excellence and leadership.

This combination of engineering precision and orthodontic expertise shapes the way Dr Sherrick approaches every treatment plan. Rather than viewing orthodontics as simply straightening teeth, his team designs each smile with attention to smile width, smile arc, facial harmony, and long-term bite function - ensuring results that look natural and hold up over time.

"Choosing the right specialist is the first step toward a lifetime of confidence," the practice noted. "Whether it's a child's first orthodontic evaluation or a complete adult treatment plan, our goal is to bring genuine enthusiasm and advanced expertise to every single visit."

Comprehensive Options for Every Age and Lifestyle

Auburn Lakes Orthodontics offers a full range of treatment options designed to fit different needs, ages, and lifestyles, including:

Traditional and speciality braces, including Damon Braces, In-Ovation Braces, Clear Braces, FASTBRACES, WildSmiles Braces, and Brius Braces

Clear aligner therapy, including Invisalign, Invisalign Teen, Spark Aligners, and uLab Clear Aligners

Early orthodontic treatment for growing smiles, including palatal expanders and two-phase treatment plans

Teen orthodontics tailored to the social and lifestyle needs of adolescent patients

Adult orthodontics for those seeking discreet, effective treatment later in life

Retainers and long-term post-treatment support

The practice also integrates 3D digital imaging and advanced treatment planning technology, allowing for more predictable outcomes, fewer required office visits, and a more comfortable overall patient experience. On-site digital impressions eliminate the need for traditional, uncomfortable molds - a detail patients frequently mention when describing their visits.

Built on Trust and Straightforward Communication

A recurring theme among Auburn Lakes Orthodontics patients is the sense of comfort the team creates, especially for children who might otherwise feel anxious about dental visits. Parents in the community have described their children as excited rather than nervous to attend appointments, crediting the staff's ability to explain procedures in approachable, easy-to-understand terms.

The practice's philosophy centres on honest communication and transparent, evidence-based care. Rather than overcomplicating treatment plans, the team focuses on clear paths forward, so patients and their families always understand what to expect at each stage of their orthodontic journey.

"We prioritise your time and your results," the practice explained. "That means clear treatment paths, evidence-based solutions, and a high standard of care that is built on trust - not unnecessary complexity."

A Convenient, Welcoming Location in Spring

Located in the Auburn Lakes Professional Park near the intersection of West Rayford Road and Gosling Road, Auburn Lakes Orthodontics is easily accessible for families throughout Spring, The Woodlands, and Klein. The office was designed to exceed the standards of a traditional dental setting, with a refined patient lounge and a seamless appointment flow supported by on-site imaging technology.

No referral is required to schedule a visit, and new patients are invited to begin with a complimentary consultation. During this initial diagnostic evaluation, Dr Sherrick performs a clinical exam, takes digital imaging as needed, and walks patients through their personalised treatment options - all in a no-pressure, transparent environment.

Community-Focused Care for the Long Term

As Auburn Lakes Orthodontics continues to serve new patients seeking braces in The Woodlands and surrounding communities, the practice remains focused on long-term relationships rather than one-time transformations. From a child's very first orthodontic evaluation through years of follow-up retainer care, the team aims to be a consistent, trusted resource for families as their orthodontic needs evolve.

"We aren't just straightening teeth," the practice said. "We're caring for our neighbours."

About Auburn Lakes Orthodontics

Auburn Lakes Orthodontics, led by Board Certified Orthodontist Dr. Blake Sherrick, DDS, provides comprehensive orthodontic care for children, teens, and adults in Spring, The Woodlands, Creekside Park, Augusta Pines, and the greater North Houston area. The practice offers a full range of treatment options, including traditional and speciality braces, clear aligners, early orthodontic intervention, and retainers, supported by advanced digital imaging technology and a patient-first approach to care.

Auburn Lakes Orthodontics

6922 W Rayford Rd #350, Spring, TX 77389

Phone: +1 281 656 9102

Website: