Ubuy Spain's Halloween Sale Is Live: International Costumes, Decorations And Party Supplies For Hall

MENAFN - Market Press Release) September 24, 2026 6:25 am - Halloween in Spain is getting bigger, with elaborate costumes, decorations, inflatables, SFX makeup and party supplies gaining popularity. Ubuy Spain's Halloween Sale brings international options to Spanish shoppers, with cross-border delivery

Halloween in Spain has transformed in the last ten years; celebrations have become epic. Spooky costumes and decorations have become a key attraction for people who grew up watching Halloween content online. Decorations go up earlier, and costume parties get bigger. The problem is that Spanish retail still hasn't caught up with what's actually available internationally. Ubuy Spain's Halloween Sale closes that gap, helping you shop from around the globe and ship directly to your address.

Halloween Costumes

The current Halloween Sale includes character costumes from film and TV franchises released in 2025 and 2026, professional-grade latex villain suits, full-body morphsuits, and costume kits with matching accessories. Kids' sizes run from toddler through early teens. Adult sizing goes wider than most Spanish high street options cover, which matters more than it sounds when you're trying to find something specific two weeks before October 31st rather than whatever's left on the rack.

Group and couples costume sets are available too. Sourcing matching pieces locally on a deadline is harder than most people budget time for.

Halloween Decorations

The animatronics category has moved from novelty to expected faster than anyone in Spanish retail anticipated. Ubuy's Halloween Decorations section includes touch-activated skeletons, motion-sensor ghosts, screaming door knockers, moving portrait frames, and LED skull lighting. Window projection kits also turn a glass surface into a moving haunted scene. Whether that last one is worth it depends entirely on how seriously your household takes the occasion. Some do. Some don't.

Door cover banners, graveyard prop kits, and Halloween-themed kitchen accessories round out the indoor decoration side for buyers who want the whole house to look considered, not assembled the night before.

Halloween Inflatables

Yard inflatables have become the Halloween Decorations arms race that nobody predicted. A six-foot inflatable ghost is the entry point now. The serious setups run twelve feet, include built-in LED colour-cycling lights, and need tethered stakes for coastal wind exposure. Ubuy's Halloween Inflatables section covers ghost columns, skeleton archways, pumpkin stacks, and inflatable black cats from US manufacturers that don't distribute through Spanish retail. Delivery on larger inflatables is handled end-to-end, which removes the size barrier that stops most cross-border purchases of this kind.

Halloween Makeup

Professional SFX makeup is a different category from the face paint kit sold next to the costume in a blister pack, and the gap between the two is bigger than the price difference suggests. Ubuy's Halloween Makeup section includes cream-based wound kits, latex prosthetics, skull face paints, stage blood in various viscosities, and Halloween contact lenses with EU cosmetic certification. Temporary tattoo collections and blendable powder sets are there too.

Spanish makeup retailers either don't stock these brands or import them at a premium that makes the international sourcing math obvious.

Halloween Party Supplies and Halloween Accessories

Themed tableware, goodie bag kits, balloon sets, Halloween-themed serving pieces, string lighting, sound effect speakers. The Halloween party supplies side covers running an actual event, not just dressing for one. Halloween accessories extend into wigs, masks, prop weapons, and finishing pieces that complete a costume without a full new purchase. Ubuy sources these from US wholesale channels, and per-unit pricing at party-supply volumes reflects that origin rather than the October rush markup Spanish specialist party shops apply without much embarrassment.

Practical Side

We manage customs handling, import documentation, and last-mile delivery in-house. Pricing in euros before checkout. Delivery windows confirmed before payment. Customer support around the clock, which matters when Halloween 2026 has a fixed date and a delayed order can't be rescheduled to a more convenient evening.

The Halloween Offers catalogue is at com/en/deals/halloween-sale-offers-deals