Academician Mircea Constantinescu Presents New Economic Diplomacy Appointments To PASDG Committee

MENAFN - Market Press Release) September 24, 2026 6:46 am - Academician Mircea Constantinescu, head of the Ambassadors Nomination Committee in the Parliamentary Assembly for Sustainable Development Goals (PASDG), presents new economic diplomacy appointments to strengthen the international diplomatic team.

The Office of the President of the Parliamentary Assembly for Sustainable Development Goals had received the list of proposals and certificates of competency for new Global Ambassadors for Sustainable Development to be positioned strategically across the world I and in special sectors like economic diplomacy, inter-faith dialogue, religious tourism and sustainable development goals.

Academician Mircea Constantinescu (head of the Ambassadors Nomination Committee) stated while presenting the LETTER OF COMPETENCY for new diplomats that: we must consider in appointing new Global Ambassadors for Sustainable Development that we are working beyond simple diplomacy, and these appointments are giving us a platform to deepen economic and cultural ties, explore new avenues for trade and investment, and create stronger connections between global institutions, worldwide businesses and people.

For the Parliamentary Assembly for Sustainable Development Goals, every new bridge we build internationally should ultimately open more doors globally for better and ethically oriented businesses, entrepreneurs and young people.

We are expanding the Parliamentary Assembly for Sustainable Development Goals outreach, by strengthening our friendships and positioning our ambassadors at the heart of economic and diplomatic life.

In appointing new Global Ambassadors for Sustainable Development, our institution is to benefit from a more connected world.

Academician Mircea Constantinescu announced that: the final stages of these appointments have been concluded with the issue of the Certificates of Competency.

These Certificates (Letters) of Competency are drawn under the high authority of the Office of the President of the PARLIAMENTARY ASSEMBLY FOR SUSTAINABLE DEVELOPMENT GOALS -PASDG and are the basis for nomination of the ambassadors to serve at the PASDG President discretion and disposition and in order to support the international development, global growth and sustainable development goals implementation.

New Global Ambassadors for Sustainable Development nominees will be presented for final approval to Hon. Professor Dr. Anton Caragea, the President of the Parliamentary Assembly for Sustainable Development Goal and once approved and issued with the Letter of Credence and Appointment, they will start their mandate from January 2027.