Mike Field Quintet Brings Upbeat Jazz And Global Influences To East Gwillimbury's Celebrating The Arts

Mike Field - Jazz Trumpeter & Composer

Free outdoor concert on Saturday, September 26 blends original jazz, world music, singer-songwriter sounds and rock from 2:45–3:45 p.m.

- Reutlinger General-Anzeiger (Germany)

EAST GWILLIMBURY, ONTARIO, CANADA, September 25, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Toronto trumpeter, composer, guitarist and vocalist Mike Field brings his quintet to East Gwillimbury this Saturday, September 26, for an afternoon of upbeat music at Celebrating the Arts. The group performs from 2:45–3:45 p.m. at the Health and Active Living Plaza, 160 Jim Mortson Drive. Admission is free and all ages are welcome.

Featuring mostly original compositions alongside a couple of jazz standards, the set will move between instrumental jazz, world music, singer-songwriter material and touches of rock. With Field switching between trumpet, guitar and vocals, audiences can expect a spirited performance full of memorable melodies, playful improvisation and rhythms that invite them to get up and dance.

Joining Field are Pat Smith on tenor saxophone, Duncan Wilson on keys, Chris Parnis on upright bass and Lowell Whitty on drums. Together, the quintet brings the energy and spontaneity of live jazz to a wide-ranging set made for an afternoon outdoors.

Presented by the Rice Group, Celebrating the Arts runs from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., bringing together live entertainment, art, cultural activities, local artisans and food trucks as part of Ontario Culture Days. Visitors can make a day of the festivities and catch the quintet on the HALP Stage and Entertainment Pavilion – RBC TK Investment Group.

The concert takes place outdoors, rain or shine, with a backup location available in the event of thunderstorms. Bring a lawn chair or blanket, gather your friends and family, and settle in for an hour of music-or leave room to dance.

EXPERIENCE THE MUSIC LIVE

Mike Field Quintet at Celebrating the Arts

Saturday, September 26, 2026

Performance: 2:45–3:45 p.m.

Health and Active Living Plaza

160 Jim Mortson Drive, East Gwillimbury, Ontario

Free admission. All ages. Outdoors, rain or shine

Festival details and full schedule

FEATURING

Mike Field - trumpet, guitar and vocals

Pat Smith - tenor saxophone

Duncan Wilson - keys

Chris Parnis - upright bass

Lowell Whitty - drums

ABOUT MIKE FIELD

Mike Field is a Toronto-based jazz trumpeter, composer, guitarist, and vocalist whose original music has earned international recognition through awards, radio airplay, and performances across North America, Europe, Australia, and New Zealand. His latest album, Nashland, continues his tradition of writing memorable, upbeat original jazz compositions inspired by the enduring appeal of classic standards while showcasing a contemporary voice.

MEDIA RESOURCES

Watch official "Traffic Police" music video:



Watch the official“Bad Lessons” music video:



High-resolution photos, audio clips, and additional press materials:



Mike Field

Mike Field Jazz Inc.

+1 416-220-2206

email us here

Mike Field - Traffic Police (Official Video)

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Mike Field Quintet Brings Upbeat Jazz and Global Influences to East Gwillimbury's Celebrating the Arts News Provided By Mike Field Jazz Inc. September 25, 2026, 04:07 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Food & Beverage Industry, Music Industry, Travel & Tourism Industry, World & Regional



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