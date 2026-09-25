The Arcadian Encounter: Debut Science Fiction Saga From Navy Veteran John Wester Already Creating A Buzz

A powerful alien warrior stands ready for battle amid an explosive interstellar conflict in The Arcadian Encounter by John Wester.

The Author of this great piece of writing.

"Where function meets form: every detail crafted to tell a story at a glance."

Submarine veteran brings a Clancy-esque touch to military sci-fi.

ROMULUS, MI, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / --

The Arcadian Encounter, debut novel by John A. Wester, tells the story of Professor Patricia Johnson, an archaeologist who triggers a hidden door inside a cave in Peru and finds an airlock built by a previously unknown civilization.

She also discovers an alien warship, which pulls Patricia, her husband Michael, and eventually all of humanity into a conflict that began twenty thousand years ago.

As Johnson and her team decode the facility's records, they uncover the history of the Grigori, an advanced race once tasked with guiding Earth's development, and the enemy that hunted them across the galaxy into silence.

When Earth's first starships finally leave the solar system, they find that war's wreckage waiting on other worlds: an abandoned colony, survivors sealed inside a moon base for two thousand years, and a predatory species that still remembers the taste of the people it once hunted.

“I want to know more about how we got here; I already know where we are going,” Johnson tells her expedition team when asked why an engineer with four degrees chose archaeology.

Wester's own background runs through the machinery of the book as much as its mystery. He served seven and a half years in the U.S. Navy aboard two nuclear-powered submarines as a qualified Reactor Operator and Engineering Watch Supervisor, then spent thirty-three years at DTE Energy's Fermi 2 Nuclear Power Plant in Newport, Michigan, before retiring in 2022.

A longtime reader of Tom Clancy and Larry Bond, Wester brings that same attention to strategy and shipboard detail to The Arcadian Encounter, most visibly in a prologue space battle that carries the tension of a submarine engagement. A recurring dream, he says, gave him the story itself:“I dream nightly about this great adventure. The dream recurs every night until I write about the scene in my dream.”

The Arcadian Encounter, published last month on Amazon, is generating early reader buzz. It is the first book in a series; the sequel, The Aldabearn Revelation, is already underway. So if you like high-stakes space fiction, The Arcadian Encounter provides an immersive world and engaging plot.

Here are the details of the book:

Title: The Arcadian Encounter

Author: John A. Wester

Available now on Amazon in all formats. Get your copy today!

John A. Wester

John Wester

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Instagram

Facebook

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

The Arcadian Encounter: Debut Science Fiction Saga from Navy Veteran John Wester Already Creating a Buzz News Provided By Amazon Books Publication September 25, 2026, 04:08 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.