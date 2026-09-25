Lantana Recovery Expands Community Outreach Services Across Fairfield County

MENAFN - GetNews) Lantana Recovery has announced an expansion of its community outreach efforts to streamline access to care for individuals in Fairfield County facing substance use disorders.

Norwalk, CT - September 24, 2026 - Operating a dedicated outreach location in Norwalk, the organization coordinates intake procedures, clinical assessments, and family support, and directly connects individuals to comprehensive care options at the primary facility in New Milford, Connecticut.

Local Support and Care Coordination

The Norwalk location functions strictly as an outreach office for the New Milford facility, ensuring that residents receive assistance before transitioning into formal care. No actual treatment services are conducted at the Norwalk office; instead, all clinical treatment occurs at the main New Milford campus. Individuals seeking a Drug Rehab Norwalk contact or an Rehab Norwalk resource can complete in-person intake and ASAM-based clinical assessments locally. For individuals exploring Outpatient Rehab Norwalk options, transportation coordination is arranged to facilitate a smooth move to full clinical programming in New Milford.

Comprehensive Outpatient Treatment Programs

At the New Milford campus, clients participate in structured outpatient care, including Partial Hospitalization Programs and Intensive Outpatient Programs. Clinical offerings integrate evidence-based therapies such as Cognitive Behavioral Therapy, Dialectical Behavior Therapy, Motivational Interviewing, and trauma-informed care, alongside dual diagnosis treatment for co-occurring mental health conditions. Board-certified psychiatric mental health nurse practitioners oversee psychiatric medication management and medication-assisted treatment. Throughout treatment, family support meetings and community outreach continue locally through the Norwalk office.

About Lantana Recovery

Lantana Recovery is a Joint Commission-accredited addiction treatment organization serving residents of Connecticut. Operating a primary treatment facility in New Milford, the organization provides structured outpatient care and dual diagnosis programming, while maintaining a dedicated outreach location in Norwalk to assist Fairfield County residents with local intake, clinical assessments, and family resources.