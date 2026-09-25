Dr. Hardwood Refinishing & Cleaning Continues To Expand Hardwood Floor Services Across Central Texas Communities

AUSTIN, Texas - September 24, 2026 - Dr. Hardwood Refinishing & Cleaning continues to expand access to its hardwood floor services across Austin and surrounding Central Texas communities, providing refinishing, sanding, recoating, repair, and maintenance options for residential and commercial properties throughout the region.

The Austin-based flooring contractor serves communities including Round Rock, Cedar Park, Georgetown, Leander, Lakeway, Dripping Springs, Bastrop, Liberty Hill, Lockhart, and San Marcos. This broader service footprint lets the company take on hardwood flooring projects across the Austin area.

“Central Texas includes a lot of growing communities outside Austin, and we want customers in those areas to have access to the same hardwood floor services we provide here in the city,” a Dr. Hardwood Refinishing & Cleaning spokesperson said.“Our focus is on evaluating the condition of each floor and recommending the service that makes sense for that particular project.”

The company's regional approach also reflects the range of services it offers. Floors with surface wear or a dull finish may be candidates for cleaning, buffing, or a screen and recoat, while floors with more extensive wear may require sanding and refinishing. Repair and installation services are available for projects involving damaged flooring or new hardwood.

About Dr. Hardwood Refinishing & Cleaning

Dr. Hardwood Refinishing & Cleaning is an Austin, Texas-based hardwood floor contractor providing hardwood floor refinishing and related wood flooring services to residential and commercial customers. Services include sanding and refinishing, hardwood floor repair, installation, screen and recoat, cleaning and buffing, wax removal, and other floor maintenance work. The company serves Austin and communities throughout Central Texas, including Round Rock, Cedar Park, Georgetown, Leander, and surrounding areas.