Scott G. Franz's Gripping Political Thriller“Patriots Of The King's Table” Receives Literary Titan Book Award

United States - September 24, 2026 - Acclaimed for its relentless suspense, compelling characters, and thought-provoking exploration of freedom and resistance, Patriots of the King's Table by Scott G. Franz has received the prestigious Literary Titan Book Award. Blending high-stakes political intrigue, heart-pounding action, wilderness survival, and an unexpected romance, the award-winning novel launches an electrifying thriller series that explores the lengths ordinary people will go to protect the truth.

Set in an America transformed into a ruthless authoritarian regime following a series of manufactured national and international crises, Patriots of the King's Table follows Nick Ehrlich and Gwen Walker as they undertake a dangerous mission to smuggle a package of sensitive information, known only as“The Document,” across the Canadian border. Relentlessly pursued by Rolf Visser, the regime's merciless security chief, the unlikely partners must navigate treacherous wilderness, survive deadly confrontations, and rely on a clandestine network of patriots determined to help them succeed. As the danger intensifies, an unexpected romance develops between Nick and Gwen, adding deeply personal stakes to their struggle for freedom.

In its review, Literary Titan praised Franz's ability to balance fast-paced action with emotional depth, highlighting Nick's vulnerabilities and the authenticity of the novel's wilderness settings. The reviewer observed,“Franz keeps the plot moving, but he also lets Nick feel the weight of age, grief, memory, and duty.” The review also commended the novel's exploration of loyalty, resistance, and personal sacrifice, recommending it to readers who enjoy political thrillers, survival-driven suspense, and action stories with a powerful emotional core.

The novel's origins stretch back nearly two decades, when Franz began contemplating how national emergencies and widespread fear could reshape a free society. Inspired by the political and social responses to terrorism and financial crises, he envisioned a gripping fictional scenario in which ordinary citizens confront extraordinary threats to their liberty. After a computer crash nearly destroyed his original manuscript, Franz eventually recovered much of the story and returned to complete it, finding renewed inspiration in the global events of recent years.

Drawing on his extensive professional experience in arboriculture and forestry, as well as his lifelong passion for the outdoors, Franz brings remarkable authenticity to the novel's wilderness survival sequences. His protagonist, Nick Ehrlich, is deliberately portrayed as a capable but physically and emotionally vulnerable man whose grief, personal loyalties, and determination make his dangerous mission all the more compelling.

The Literary Titan Book Award recognizes Patriots of the King's Table as Franz prepares to expand the series. Future installments will explore the next generation of resistance leaders, evolving alliances, and an intensifying struggle between those seeking freedom and those determined to consolidate power.

Get your copy of Patriots of the King's Table today. Discover the award-winning thriller that combines relentless action, political suspense, and an unforgettable fight for survival. The book is available through Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other major booksellers. Join Nick Ehrlich and Gwen Walker on their perilous mission and experience the first installment of Scott G. Franz's Patriots series.

About the Author

Scott G. Franz is an award-winning author, Master Arborist, naturalist, and avid outdoorsman whose passion for storytelling spans multiple genres, including fiction, nonfiction, educational and technical publications, cartoon strips, and children's literature. A former radio talk show host in Chicago, Illinois, Franz transformed segments from his broadcasts into his first book, Loon Moments, Broadcasts on Life.

His professional background in arboriculture and forestry, combined with his lifelong appreciation of nature, lends authenticity and vivid detail to his fiction. His latest literary focus is thriller and suspense writing, beginning with the Literary Titan Book Award-winning Patriots of the King's Table. He is currently working on the second installment of the Patriots series.

Franz lives and writes full-time along the shores of Virginia's Chesapeake Bay with his wife, Lucy, and their two dogs, Charlie and Butters. His books are available through Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other booksellers.