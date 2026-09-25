MENAFN - GetNews)""Most of the businesses we work with already own capable machines and decent software. The problem is none of it talks to each other. We come in, figure out how to wire it all together, and leave them with something that actually works as a system. That is what we do, and we do it without asking anyone to rip out what they already have." - Michael Dominick, Founder, The Mad Botter INC"The Mad Botter INC helps small and midsize agricultural operations and manufacturers modernize by connecting their existing equipment, software, and data rather than forcing costly full replacements. Led by technologist and Coder Radio host Michael Dominick, the company draws on military contracting experience to deliver practical, problem-focused solutions.

Tampa, FL, USA - September 24, 2026 - The Mad Botter INC today announced its continued expansion of practical engineering and integration services designed specifically for agricultural operations and manufacturing facilities that need their existing technology to perform better without starting over from scratch.

Founded by Michael Dominick, an English major turned technologist who has spent years hosting the popular Coder Radio program and serving as Vice Chair of IEEE's Florida West Coast Robotics and Automation Society chapter, The Mad Botter INC occupies a unique position in the market. The company approaches operational challenges with what it calls a MacGyver mindset: resourceful, hands-on problem solving that makes the most of what a business already owns before recommending anything new.

For owners, presidents, general managers, and operations leaders at small and midsize companies, the frustration of disconnected systems is deeply familiar. Packing equipment that cannot communicate with warehouse management platforms. Inventory records that live in spreadsheets while shipping data sits in a separate application. Traceability requirements that demand manual data entry at every step. These are the kinds of real-world problems The Mad Botter INC was built to address.

The company's military contracting background informs its disciplined approach to projects. Every engagement begins with a clear definition of the problem, proceeds through a structured engineering process, and concludes at a defined finish line. There are no open-ended consulting arrangements or perpetual retainer models. The Mad Botter INC identifies a concrete operational issue, builds or configures a solution, validates that it works, and moves on.

One of the company's signature accomplishments has been building and operating software for a large greenhouse produce business. That project involved connecting packing equipment with warehouse workflows, tying together inventory management and shipping logistics, and establishing end-to-end traceability across the entire operation. The result was a unified system built on top of existing infrastructure rather than a wholesale replacement of it.

This approach resonates particularly well with commercial growers, produce packers, food processors, and manufacturers who have invested significantly in their current equipment and cannot afford the downtime or capital expenditure of a complete technology overhaul. By focusing on integration and interoperability, The Mad Botter INC delivers meaningful improvements in efficiency and reliability at a fraction of the cost of replacement.

The company employs artificial intelligence selectively, deploying it only where it genuinely adds value to an operation rather than treating it as a universal answer. This measured perspective stands in contrast to the current marketplace, where AI is frequently positioned as a solution in search of a problem. For The Mad Botter INC, every tool in the engineering toolkit earns its place by solving a specific, measurable challenge.

Michael Dominick's unusual background contributes to the company's effectiveness. His path from studying English to building complex technical systems has given him an ability to communicate clearly with both operational staff and technical teams, bridging a gap that often derails technology projects in industrial settings. His ongoing involvement with IEEE and his visibility through Coder Radio keep him connected to the broader engineering and software development communities.

As agricultural operations and manufacturing facilities face increasing pressure to modernize their processes, manage traceability, and reduce manual work, The Mad Botter INC offers a path forward that respects the investments businesses have already made. The company continues to take on projects where practical engineering and clear thinking can turn disconnected equipment and software into cohesive, reliable systems.

About Us

The Mad Botter INC is an engineering and integration company that connects existing machines, software, and data for agricultural operations and manufacturers. Founded by Coder Radio host and IEEE volunteer leader Michael Dominick, the company specializes in solving concrete operational problems through resourceful, disciplined engineering rooted in military contracting experience.

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