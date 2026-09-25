DMX Smart Link Delivers Professional Stage Lighting Control To Churches And Mobile Djs Through One Unified Platform

MENAFN - GetNews)""We built DMX Smart Link because we saw volunteers struggling every Sunday morning with gear that was either too expensive or too complicated for what they needed. Our goal was to give them the same creative power that professional lighting designers have, without the steep learning curve or the price tag of a dedicated console.""DMX Smart Link enables churches, mobile DJs, and small venues to operate both professional DMX stage lighting and consumer smart lights from a single controller. With 13,064 built-in fixture profiles, cross-platform compatibility, and fully offline operation, the software puts powerful lighting design within reach of volunteers and non-technical operators.

Stafford, Virginia, USA - September 24, 2026 - DMX Smart Link, a product of veteran-owned White Crow Security LLC, is making professional-grade stage lighting accessible to organizations that have traditionally been priced out of sophisticated control systems. The software bridges the gap between professional DMX fixtures and consumer smart lights, allowing operators to manage both from one unified interface and recall entire lighting scenes with a single button press.

For years, churches, mobile DJs, and community theatres have faced a difficult choice: invest thousands of dollars in dedicated lighting consoles and the trained personnel to operate them, or settle for basic on-off controls that fail to create the immersive environments audiences and congregations have come to expect. DMX Smart Link removes that barrier by offering a software solution that runs on hardware many organizations already own.

The platform is compatible with Windows, macOS, Ubuntu, and Raspberry Pi, meaning a volunteer can run a full lighting rig from a laptop sitting at the back of a sanctuary or from a compact single-board computer tucked behind a DJ booth. Because the software operates entirely without an internet connection, users never have to worry about connectivity issues disrupting a live service or performance.

At the heart of DMX Smart Link is its extensive fixture library, which currently includes 13,064 profiles. This library allows operators to quickly configure their specific lights without manually programming channel maps or digging through technical manuals. Whether a venue uses moving heads, LED wash fixtures, par cans, or consumer smart bulbs installed for ambient lighting, the software recognizes and integrates them into a cohesive control environment.

The scene recall feature is particularly valuable for volunteer-driven operations. Rather than requiring an operator to manually adjust dozens of parameters during a live event, DMX Smart Link allows entire lighting looks to be designed in advance and triggered with a single press. This means a church volunteer with no formal lighting training can execute a polished, multi-layered lighting design that supports the flow of a worship service from opening music through the sermon and closing.

Recent software updates have expanded the platform's capabilities significantly. Integration with Elgato Stream Deck and YoloDeck gives operators tactile, customizable button panels for triggering scenes and effects. USB MIDI control support opens the door to integration with music production workflows, allowing DJs and worship leaders to synchronize lighting changes with musical cues. A new Follow Spot mode enables operators to steer a moving head fixture directly from a smartphone, eliminating the need for a dedicated follow spot operator in venues where staffing is limited.

NDI video integration represents another major addition, allowing DMX Smart Link to work within networked video production environments. For churches and venues that livestream their events, this creates opportunities to coordinate lighting and video workflows more tightly without adding additional hardware.

The software is currently in production use every week at a church where it is operated entirely by volunteers rather than trained lighting engineers. This real-world deployment serves as ongoing validation that the platform delivers on its promise of accessibility without sacrificing capability.

A free 14-day trial is available at dmxsmartlink, allowing prospective users to explore the full feature set before committing. The trial provides access to the complete fixture library and all control features, giving churches, DJs, and venue operators a risk-free opportunity to evaluate the software in their own environments.

About Us

DMX Smart Link is a lighting control software product of White Crow Security LLC, a veteran-owned company. The platform enables churches, mobile DJs, small theatres, and live-event operators to control professional DMX fixtures and consumer smart lights from a single interface across Windows, macOS, Ubuntu, and Raspberry Pi.

CONTACT:

@dmxsmartlink