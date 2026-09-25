Amer Abdallah Highlights The Importance Of Building Opportunities Beyond The Ring

MENAFN - GetNews)Amer Abdallah, Las Vegas, Nevada, United StatesGlobal Boxing Advisor and former undefeated world kickboxing champion reflects on athlete development, mentorship, and the creation of long-term opportunities in combat sports.

Las Vegas, NV - September 24, 2026 - Amer Abdallah, MF Pro Boxing President, global boxing executive, international sports advisor, promoter, manager, and former undefeated world kickboxing champion, is highlighting the importance of developing fighters beyond competition alone.

Throughout his career, Abdallah has worked across multiple sides of combat sports, including competition, coaching, promotion, management, athlete representation, negotiations, and international sports business. That experience has shaped his view that a fighter's development should include more than physical preparation and performance.

“The bottom line is that winning matters, but a career is bigger than one fight or one title,” said Abdallah.“Athletes need the right people around them, the right opportunities, and guidance that helps them think about where they are going long term and after retirement.”

Abdallah began developing fighters while he was still building his own competitive career. After returning to Western New York in the late 1990s, he started teaching kickboxing, training young athletes, and organizing events. Those efforts eventually led to the founding of Lace Up Promotions in 1999.

After an extensive amateur career, he entered the professional kickboxing ranks in 2000 and later captured the WKA Cruiserweight World Championship, retiring in 2018 with an undefeated 18-0 record and 10 knockouts.

At the same time, Abdallah was gaining firsthand experience in the business surrounding combat sports. He promoted events, advised athletes, ran a successful gym, and learned how contracts, relationships, timing, and business decisions can influence a fighter's career.

That perspective became increasingly important as he moved into management and executive roles. His career has included work with prominent figures in combat sports, along with a significant role in the career of three-division boxing world champion Badou Jack.

For Abdallah, good management is not simply about securing the next fight. It also involves understanding the individual athlete, recognizing when and where the opportunities make sense, and building relationships that can support a career over time.

That same philosophy has carried into philanthropic work. Abdallah helped launch the Badou Jack Foundation, created to give children around the world greater opportunities in life. His charitable efforts have also included work connected to refugee camps and orphanages across the globe.

“Sports can open doors, but the bigger responsibility is what you do with those opportunities,” Abdallah said.“If you are in a position of being entrusted to help someone develop, whether that is an athlete or anyone who needs support, that obligation becomes a great responsibility.”

Abdallah's own path has included setbacks, changes in direction, and major career transitions. He credits self-belief, discipline, and a strong support system with helping him continue moving forward.

He also believes long-term success requires athletes and entrepreneurs to remain focused on the values guiding their decisions.

“You have to remember who you are,” Abdallah said.“There are always challenges, in business and in relationships, but your internal moral compass has to stay consistent.”

Today, Abdallah continues working across boxing, sports entertainment, athlete management, and international business. His focus remains on developing opportunities that extend beyond a single event and helping build careers, partnerships, and platforms with long-term potential.

About Amer Abdallah

Amer Abdallah is a Las Vegas-based boxing executive, international sports advisor, promoter, manager, entrepreneur, and former undefeated world kickboxing champion. He founded Lace Up Promotions in 1999 and later captured the WKA Cruiserweight World Championship before retiring in 2018 with an 18-0 professional record. His career spans athlete management, event promotion, fighter development, negotiations, international sports strategy, and boxing initiatives across the United States and the Middle East. He has also supported philanthropic work benefiting children, refugee communities, and orphanages.

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