Rabbi Steve Karro Reflects On A Career Built Around Art And Faith

MENAFN - GetNews) Miami Beach rabbi, scribe, artist, and teacher discusses how Hebrew calligraphy, painting, and religious study have shaped a lifelong creative practice.

Miami Beach, FL - September 24, 2026 - Rabbi Steve Karro, a rabbi, sofer, artist, and teacher based in Miami Beach, is reflecting on a career that has brought together religious study, traditional Jewish craftsmanship, and visual art.

Karro has worked for decades in Hebrew calligraphy, Judaica art, oil painting, sacred writing, and religious education. While each area requires a different set of skills, he sees them as connected by the same principles of patience, discipline, and respect for tradition.

His interest in both Jewish learning and art began early. Born in Russia, Karro moved to Jerusalem at age 10 and continued his Hebrew education there. At 13, he began studying at Yeshiva Ponovich in Bnei Brak while also continuing to develop his abilities in drawing, painting, and Hebrew calligraphy.

By age 19, he had earned his rabbinic certificate and diploma. During the same period, he was developing the technical skills needed to work as a sofer, creating a career that would eventually combine religious scholarship with artistic practice.

“For me, the work is connected,” Karro said.“You need patience, care, and an understanding of why what you are creating matters.”

His artistic work has included oil paintings on canvas and parchment, Judaica pieces, and Hebrew calligraphy. Calligraphy in particular sits between art and discipline, requiring both visual judgment and careful control of each letter.

That balance has remained important throughout Karro's career. Painting allows room for personal expression, while sacred writing follows established religious rules and traditions. Moving between the two has given him a way to use creativity without losing the structure that has guided his work since his early studies.

Karro has also travelled internationally through his work, meeting people from different communities and encountering Jewish art, sacred texts, and traditions in a range of settings. Those experiences have reinforced his belief that art can help connect people with history and culture in a direct way.

He also views creativity as something that should be shared rather than kept private. Teaching has become an important part of his work because he believes skills become more meaningful when they can be passed to others.

“Teach what I learned so more people will be able to do good for our universe,” Karro said.“If another person learns something and uses it in a positive way, then the work continues.”

Karro's approach to art is also closely connected to his definition of success. He does not measure a project only by its appearance or by whether it is completed. He considers the effect it has on the person who receives, sees, or learns from it.

“When I make a happy difference in people's lives, that is success,” he said.

That perspective has helped him maintain a broad career without treating his different roles as separate identities. Whether he is teaching, painting, creating Hebrew calligraphy, or working as a scribe, Karro sees each as another way to use what he has learned.

He plans to continue developing his art, teaching, and religious work while sharing the skills that have shaped his life. For Karro, the goal is not simply to preserve older forms of craftsmanship, but to keep them active, useful, and meaningful for people today.

About Rabbi Steve Karro

Rabbi Steve Karro is a rabbi, sofer, Judaica artist, and teacher based in Miami Beach, Florida. His work spans Hebrew calligraphy, oil painting, sacred Jewish writing, Torah scroll restoration, and religious education. Born in Russia, he moved to Jerusalem at age 10 and later studied at Yeshiva Ponovich in Bnei Brak, where he earned his rabbinic certificate and diploma at age 19. His career combines Jewish scholarship, visual art, traditional craftsmanship, and teaching.

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