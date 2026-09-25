TPS Elektronik Expands Industrial Contract Manufacturing And Global Supply Chain Solutions For B2B Procurement Excellence

MENAFN - GetNews)"TPS Elektronik GmbH"TPS Elektronik GmbH offers contract manufacturing and global supply chain services for power electronics. Based in Germany, we specialize in sheet metal, PCB assembly, and industrial power solutions. We help B2B enterprises optimize procurement and inventory.

Mönchengladbach, North Rhine-Westphalia/Germany - September 24, 2026

TPS Elektronik GmbH, a premier provider in the power electronics and industrial manufacturing sector, is announcing an expansion of its comprehensive contract manufacturing and supply chain management services. Headquartered in Mönchengladbach, Germany, the company continues to address complex industrial procurement challenges by providing integrated manufacturing, precision component sourcing, and rigorous quality assurance tailored to the demanding requirements of global engineering enterprises. Modern industrial procurement requires reliable long-term partnerships that streamline supply chains, minimize part diversity through targeted standardization, and reduce overall tied-up capital. By managing the entire lifecycle of electronic components and power electronics systems from initial inquiry through purchasing, warehousing, and final shipping, TPS Elektronik provides engineering teams with the operational stability needed to focus on core competencies.

The expansion highlights the company's core manufacturing and system integration capabilities, focusing on vital industrial hardware sectors. Sheet metal processing remains a cornerstone of the company's offerings, delivering high-precision enclosures, chassis, and mechanical housing structures engineered to withstand rigorous operating conditions. Alongside custom sheet metal fabrication, TPS Elektronik specializes in complex PCB assembly, adhering to strict international workmanship standards to ensure absolute electrical reliability in power electronics applications. These manufacturing solutions are complemented by an extensive portfolio of distribution and integration services, including 19-inch system integration cabinets, DIN rail power supplies, industrial transformers, bidirectional power modules, and programmable power supplies. Furthermore, the organization provides high-end measurement technology, including digital oscilloscopes, cooling solutions, and specialized testing systems designed for modern industrial laboratories and manufacturing plants.

To guarantee that every product meets the highest standards of reliability, TPS Elektronik implements a comprehensive quality management system covering every stage from raw material procurement to final product delivery. The company selects exclusively vetted and certified suppliers, subjecting all incoming raw materials to strict monitoring and testing to prevent substandard items from entering production. Advanced manufacturing technologies and automated equipment are continuously integrated to increase production efficiency and enhance product stability. Each batch of finished goods undergoes rigorous end-point testing against relevant industry standards before release. This unwavering commitment to quality is reinforced by an experienced team of technical specialists who provide professional consulting, rapid troubleshooting, and ongoing technical support for clients navigating complex power electronic applications.

Beyond contract manufacturing, TPS Elektronik provides advanced fulfillment and logistics services designed to optimize international supply chains. Through globally positioned partners and strategic facilities located in Germany and Shanghai, China, the company offers flexible worldwide warehousing solutions that reduce storage costs and secure component availability. Efficient RMA management is facilitated through dedicated technical laboratories in Mönchengladbach and specialized partner networks across Europe and Asia, ensuring short transit routes and rapid response times for maintenance and repair inquiries. Additional purchasing support includes global component research, alternative component evaluation, and supplier structure optimization. Complete fulfillment options feature incoming goods inspection, finished goods inventory management, device compilation, variant management, late configuration, and worldwide shipping supported by simplified customs clearance procedures.

About The Company

Founded in Germany, TPS Elektronik Gmb is a specialized contract manufacturer and supply chain partner serving the global power electronics industry. The company delivers end-to-end manufacturing, custom system integration, and advanced logistics solutions, helping industrial clients optimize their procurement processes and production efficiency. Driven by a core mission to uphold uncompromising quality standards and technical excellence, TPS Elektronik continues to build trusted, long-term relationships with engineering enterprises worldwide.