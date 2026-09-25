MENAFN - GetNews)"Dongguan OSRFID Technology Co., Ltd."Dongguan OSRFID Technology Co., Ltd., under the OSRFID brand, is a China-based RFID manufacturer specializing in RFID inlays, labels, UHF RFID tags, NFC products, wristbands, sensor tags, and laundry tags. With around 20 years of R&D and manufacturing experience, OSRFID provides OEM, ODM, and customized RFID solutions for healthcare, retail, logistics, warehousing, garments, libraries, jewelry, and asset management applications.

Dongguan, Guangdong, China - September 24, 2026

Dongguan OSRFID Technology Co., Ltd., operating under the OSRFID brand, is expanding its RFID product and manufacturing offering for businesses seeking RFID tags, RFID inlays, RFID labels, NFC products, and customized identification solutions from a China-based manufacturer. The company supports purchasing requirements across healthcare, retail, logistics, warehousing, libraries, garment management, jewelry, laundry services, asset tracking, access control, and other identification applications.

With a product portfolio covering UHF RFID, HF RFID, NFC, specialty RFID labels, wristbands, sensor tags, and laundry tags, OSRFID works with customers that require standard products as well as OEM, ODM, and customized RFID manufacturing. Its manufacturing approach focuses on matching chip selection, antenna design, label construction, materials, dimensions, printing, and application requirements with the intended operating environment.

For procurement teams evaluating a Healthcare RFID Tag, RFID chip tag, NFC label, RFID inlay, RFID label, or application-specific RFID product, product selection can involve more than choosing a chip or frequency. Factors such as reading distance, mounting surface, environmental conditions, operating frequency, label construction, encoding requirements, application workflow, and production volume can influence the suitability of a particular RFID product. OSRFID provides customized product development and sample testing to support these purchasing considerations.

RFID Inlay and RFID Label Manufacturing

RFID inlays form the functional core of many RFID labels and tags. An RFID inlay generally integrates an RFID chip and antenna on a substrate and can subsequently be incorporated into different label or tag constructions.

OSRFID manufactures RFID inlays for customers that may have their own label conversion, printing, packaging, or hard-tag production processes. This model can be useful for buyers who want to source the RFID core component separately and integrate it into their own finished products.

For RFID label production, OSRFID can provide different constructions according to application requirements. A finished RFID label can combine an RFID inlay with adhesive, liner, and facestock, while other products may use specialized materials or constructions for particular operating environments.

The company offers UHF RFID inlay s and labels as well as HF and NFC inlays and labels. Product configurations can be developed around different chip platforms, antenna designs, dimensions, and application requirements.

For buyers searching for an RFID inlay manufacturer, RFID inlay factory, China RFID inlay supplier, custom RFID inlay manufacturer, or RFID inlay OEM partner, the company provides an option for sourcing RFID components directly from a specialized manufacturer.

Healthcare RFID Tag Applications

Healthcare environments can involve the identification and tracking of medical equipment, supplies, pharmaceuticals, laboratory materials, patient-related assets, and other items. RFID can support identification workflows where automated data capture is required.

OSRFID supplies RFID products that can be configured for different healthcare-related applications. Depending on the use case, buyers may evaluate UHF RFID tags for longer-range inventory and asset identification or HF and NFC products for shorter-range interactions.

The appropriate Healthcare RFID Tag depends on the intended application, attachment surface, required reading distance, environmental conditions, and system architecture. OSRFID supports customers in evaluating these requirements and selecting an appropriate combination of RFID chip, antenna, label material, and physical construction.

Customized production is available for organizations with requirements involving specific dimensions, printing, adhesive properties, antenna designs, or other product characteristics.

RFID Warehouse Management and Asset Tracking

Warehouse operations frequently require identification of products, cartons, pallets, storage locations, tools, equipment, and other assets. UHF RFID is commonly considered for applications requiring multiple-item identification and longer reading distances.

OSRFID provides UHF RFID tags, labels, and inlays for warehouse management, inventory tracking, logistics, asset management, and related applications. Product selection can be adapted according to whether the RFID label is applied to cardboard, plastic, glass, metal, or another material.

On-metal RFID products are available for applications where conventional RFID labels may experience performance limitations because of the characteristics of conductive surfaces. These products can be developed for asset identification, equipment management, industrial applications, and other use cases involving metal surfaces.

For procurement teams evaluating an RFID warehouse management solution, OSRFID's product approach allows the RFID tag construction to be considered together with the physical environment in which the tag will operate.

Garment RFID Labels and Laundry RFID Tags

RFID has become an established identification technology for textile-related applications, including garment inventory, apparel management, laundry operations, and textile circulation.

OSRFID provides Garment RFID Labels and RFID laundry tags designed for different textile identification requirements. Garment RFID labels can be incorporated into clothing and apparel workflows to support product identification and inventory processes.

Laundry RFID tags require a different product approach because tags may be exposed repeatedly to washing, drying, pressing, chemicals, moisture, heat, and mechanical handling. OSRFID supplies RFID laundry tag products designed for applications where durability and repeated-use performance are important purchasing considerations.

Depending on the customer's requirements, RFID products can be customized by dimensions, attachment method, frequency, chip, material, and other specifications.

Library RFID Products

Libraries require identification products that can support the management of books, media, equipment, and other circulating assets. RFID can be incorporated into library management workflows to facilitate identification and inventory processes.

OSRFID supplies library RFID products based on HF RFID technology and related product configurations. Depending on the application, customers can evaluate RFID labels and tags according to reading distance, material, size, adhesive requirements, and integration with existing library systems.

For organizations sourcing Library RFID products from China, OSRFID provides customized manufacturing and OEM/ODM services in addition to standard RFID product configurations.

NFC Label s and HF RFID Products

NFC is based on high-frequency RFID technology and is commonly used for short-range communication and interaction. NFC labels can be applied to products, packaging, marketing materials, authentication workflows, digital product information, access applications, and other use cases requiring interaction with NFC-enabled devices.

OSRFID manufactures NFC inlays, NFC labels, and NFC-related products for customers with different product and application requirements. Buyers can specify factors such as chip type, memory capacity, antenna design, label size, adhesive, facestock, printing, and encoding requirements.

The company also provides NFC and RFID products for customers developing customized product identification and interaction solutions.

RFID Wristbands and Specialty Labels

RFID wristbands are used in applications such as event management, access control, visitor identification, ticketing, and other identification workflows. Product construction can vary according to the intended duration of use, environmental conditions, user requirements, and system specifications.

OSRFID also manufactures RFID specialty labels for applications where conventional paper or standard adhesive labels may not meet the required physical or environmental characteristics.

Specialty RFID products can be developed according to application-specific requirements, including unusual dimensions, attachment methods, materials, printing, durability, and operating environments.

OEM and ODM RFID Manufacturing

OSRFID provides OEM and ODM manufacturing services for organizations that require customized RFID products rather than off-the-shelf labels.

Customization can include RFID chip selection, antenna design, label size, label material, printing, adhesive configuration, product shape, and other physical characteristics. The company's RFID research and development capabilities allow product configurations to be evaluated according to application requirements before production.

For companies searching for an RFID tag manufacturer, RFID label factory, RFID supplier in China, OEM RFID manufacturer, ODM RFID manufacturer, or customized RFID tag manufacturer, OSRFID provides manufacturing support from product specification through sample development and production.

Sample testing is also an important part of RFID product selection. Because RFID performance can change according to the tag design, reader, installation surface, surrounding materials, and operating environment, customers can evaluate samples before proceeding with larger production quantities.

Product Selection Based on Application Requirements

RFID purchasing decisions typically involve several technical considerations. Frequency is one of the first factors. Low-frequency RFID, high-frequency RFID, and ultra-high-frequency RFID technologies have different characteristics and application areas.

OSRFID focuses primarily on HF and UHF RFID products, including passive RFID tags and inlays, NFC products, and selected sensor-based RFID solutions.

For applications involving metal surfaces, a dedicated on-metal RFID construction may be required. For textile and laundry applications, material durability and attachment methods can become more important. For NFC applications, the product may need to support interaction with NFC-enabled mobile devices. For warehouse and inventory applications, read distance, tag orientation, item density, and surrounding materials can affect product selection.

This application-based approach enables purchasing teams to compare RFID products according to actual operating conditions rather than relying solely on nominal product specifications.

Dongguan Manufacturing and International Supply

Dongguan OSRFID Technology Co., Ltd. is headquartered and operates its factory in Dongguan, Guangdong Province, China. The company serves international customers seeking RFID tags, RFID labels, RFID inlays, NFC products, and customized manufacturing services.

OSRFID uses both Chinese-made and imported production equipment for RFID inlay and label manufacturing. Its production equipment includes Mühlbauer systems used for RFID inlay and label production.

The company reports certifications and memberships including ISO 9001:2015, ISO 45001:2018, ISO 14001:2015, FSC system certification, UnionPay NFC payment label certification, membership in RAIN RFID, membership in the China Packaging Association, and recognition as a National High-Tech Enterprise.

These qualifications and manufacturing capabilities are intended to support customers requiring consistent production processes, customized RFID products, and supply from an established Chinese RFID manufacturer.

Supporting RFID Purchasing and Product Development

RFID product purchasing increasingly involves cooperation between procurement teams, product engineers, system integrators, and manufacturers. A tag that performs adequately in one environment may require a different construction in another. For this reason, OSRFID emphasizes application assessment, product customization, sample testing, and production support as part of its customer service process.

The company works with customers looking for RFID chip tags, NFC labels, RFID inlays, RFID labels, Healthcare RFID Tags, Garment RFID Labels, library RFID products, RFID jewelry tags, RFID warehouse management products, RFID laundry tags, and other specialty RFID products.

Through OEM and ODM manufacturing, OSRFID can support customers that require private-label RFID products or customized product specifications. This includes customers developing their own RFID product brands, distributors seeking customized product configurations, system integrators requiring application-specific tags, and manufacturers integrating RFID inlays into their own products.

As RFID adoption continues across healthcare, retail, logistics, manufacturing, apparel, libraries, asset management, and other industries, product selection remains closely connected to the application environment. OSRFID's manufacturing model is structured around this relationship between RFID technology, physical product design, and customer requirements.

About The Company

Dongguan OSRFID Technology Co., Ltd., operating under the OSRFID brand, is a China-based RFID manufacturer founded in 2006 and focused on the research, development, and production of RFID products and customized identification solutions. With approximately 20 years of RFID R&D and manufacturing experience, the company produces RFID inlays, RFID labels, NFC products, UHF RFID tags, RFID wristbands, specialty RFID labels, RFID sensor products, and RFID laundry tags. Its core mission is to provide reliable, application-oriented RFID products and customized OEM and ODM manufacturing services for customers in China and international markets.