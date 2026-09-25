My Life In The Mix Takes Readers Behind The Scenes Of More Than Forty Years In The Music Industry

Limoux, France - September 25, 2026 - A new memoir, My Life in the Mix by Andy Keating, offers readers an entertaining and personal look at more than forty years spent working behind the scenes of the live music industry.

From small pub gigs and packed theatres to international tours and unforgettable encounters with some of the biggest names in music, Keating's story captures a side of the industry that audiences rarely get to see.

His career brought him into contact with artists including Ian Hunter, Martha Reeves, Carl Perkins, Nina Simone, Ray Davies, The Kinks, The Yardbirds, The Stone Roses, Faith No More, UB40, Simply Red, Bo Diddley, and many others.

But My Life in the Mix is not simply a collection of famous names.

At its heart, the memoir is about the unpredictable reality of life behind the mixing desk. Keating recalls long journeys, chaotic venues, unusual technical problems, practical jokes, strange backstage requests, friendships formed on the road, and moments that could only happen in the world of live music.

Among the many stories is the unforgettable night when an egg thrown during a King Kurt gig landed inside a stage monitor and cooked from the heat.

The book also explores the personal side of a life spent travelling, including family, friendship, loss, resilience, and the decisions that shaped Keating's career.

Written with humour and openness, My Life in the Mix reflects on an era of touring before smartphones, social media, digital navigation, and the highly controlled backstage environment familiar today.

Originally conceived as a way for Keating's grandchildren to understand more about their grandfather's life, the project grew into a wider account of his experiences, memories, and encounters across decades of British and international music.

Readers with an interest in live music, touring history, sound engineering, backstage stories, and the personalities behind famous performances will find a wealth of stories throughout the memoir.

ABOUT THE BOOK:

My Life in the Mix is Andy Keating's personal account of more than forty years in the music industry. Combining humour, nostalgia, music history, family memories, travel, and backstage experiences, the book provides a rare view of what happened before the lights came up and after the audience went home.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR:

My Life in the Mix is Andy Keating's personal account of more than forty years in the music industry. Combining humour, nostalgia, music history, family memories, travel, and backstage experiences, the book provides a rare view of what happened before the lights came up and after the audience went home.

BOOK INFORMATION:

Book Name: My Life In The Mix

Author Name: Andy Keating

ISBN Number: 979-8951966537

Paperback Version: Click Here

Kindle Version: Click Here