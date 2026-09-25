Tracy Mawson Shares A Powerful Journey Of Survival And Healing In The Silent Fortress

MENAFN - GetNews) A moving memoir explores deafness, childhood rejection, trauma, motherhood, love, and the courage to reclaim one's voice.

Kent, United Kingdom - September 24, 2026 - Author Tracy Mawson shares her deeply personal journey in The Silent Fortress, an honest and compelling memoir about surviving childhood rejection, abuse, isolation, and the painful experience of feeling unheard.

Growing up deaf, Tracy faced communication barriers that often separated her from the people around her. Although she experienced the world with awareness, emotion, and intelligence, those responsible for understanding and protecting her did not always recognise what she needed. Silence became a shield that helped her endure difficult circumstances, but it also became an emotional prison that kept her pain hidden.

The Silent Fortress examines how childhood experiences can shape self-worth, relationships, trust, and the ability to accept love. Tracy writes openly about instability, life within the care system, emotional abandonment, and the lasting effects of being made to feel unwanted.

The memoir also explores the emotional walls people build when they have learned that vulnerability can lead to pain. For Tracy, those walls offered protection during her early years, but they later made connection and trust more difficult. Her story shows that healing requires more than surviving the past. It requires challenging the beliefs created by rejection and learning that love, respect, and safety do not have to be earned through silence or sacrifice.

While the book addresses painful experiences, it is also a story of growth, motherhood, connection, and purpose. Tracy's journey demonstrates that a difficult beginning does not have to determine the rest of a person's life. Through love, personal strength, and the decision to share her experiences, she begins to reclaim the voice that had been suppressed for so long.

By writing The Silent Fortress, Tracy hopes to reach readers who have experienced abuse, abandonment, communication barriers, or feelings of unworthiness. Her story also encourages families, carers, educators, and professionals to consider the importance of listening to children who may struggle to communicate their fears and needs.

The memoir challenges assumptions about deafness by showing that many of the greatest difficulties deaf individuals face are created by exclusion, impatience, and a lack of accessible communication. Tracy's experiences demonstrate how essential it is for every child to feel understood, protected, and valued.

The Silent Fortress is a moving account of a woman who survived being silenced and found the courage to tell her story on her own terms. It is a reminder that silence does not mean there is nothing to say. Sometimes, it means someone has been waiting to be heard.

The Silent Fortress by Tracy Mawson is available on Amazon:

About the Author

Tracy Mawson is an author from Kent, UK, whose unique perspective as a deaf woman inspires her powerful storytelling. Her debut memoir, The Silent Fortress, shares her journey of overcoming childhood and adulthood barriers while celebrating resilience and determination. A devoted wife and proud mother of two daughters, Tracy finds inspiration in family, travel, and nature. Her story empowers readers to break through invisible barriers and build a life of purpose.

Book Name: The Silent Fortress: A Story of the Invisible Wall, and the Pulse That Broke It

Author Name: Tracy Mawson

ISBN Number: 979-8952408340

Kindle Version: Click Here

Paperback Version: Click Here