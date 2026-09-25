Shenzhen Sriz Technology Co., Ltd. Expands Global Footprint With SRIZFLY Enterprise Drone Simulation Ecosystem For Industrial Buyers And Fleet Procurement Decision Makers

MENAFN - GetNews)"Shenzhen Sriz Technology Co., Ltd."Founded in 2016, Shenzhen Sriz Technology Co., Ltd. (SRIZFLY) develops professional drone simulators like the SESP-U1. Certified by CMMI Level 3 and ISO, it holds 24 patents and 45 software copyrights. Powered by Unreal Engine 4, its software serves electric power, public safety, agriculture, surveying, and logistics. Trusted across the DJI ecosystem, SRIZFLY provides robust hardware compatibility, advanced training modules, and global technical support.

WUHAN, HUBEI, CHINA - September 24, 2026 - Shenzhen Sriz Technology Co., Ltd., a premier innovator in professional flight simulation technology under the brand SRIZFLY, today announced the global deployment of its flagship enterprise ecosystem designed to address the stringent purchasing criteria of industrial procurement managers, corporate fleet operators, and commercial training institutions worldwide. Founded in 2016 and backed by a comprehensive portfolio of proprietary intellectual property, SRIZFLY has established a definitive benchmark for high-fidelity unmanned aerial vehicle simulation, bridging the gap between theoretical flight instruction and mission-critical field operations across multiple vertical markets.

As global enterprises increasingly integrate unmanned systems into core infrastructure inspection, public safety protocols, agricultural management, and geomatic surveying, corporate buyers face complex evaluation hurdles. Procurement committees demand rigorous technical validation, multi-platform hardware compatibility, robust regulatory compliance, and scalable software architecture capable of mitigating operational risk before field deployment. The SRIZFLY enterprise ecosystem directly answers these procurement imperatives, offering a comprehensive, enterprise-grade simulation suite engineered to optimize pilot competency, reduce asset depreciation, and streamline organizational training expenditures.

At the core of the company's market offering is the SRIZFLY SESP-U1 Drone Simulator, an advanced inhouse development engineered by a dedicated multidisciplinary team of software architects, digital designers, and aerospace engineers. Operating under strict quality management frameworks, Shenzhen Sriz Technology Co. holds prestigious ISO quality, environmental, and health system certifications alongside CMMI Level 3 rating validation. This institutional commitment to excellence is further reinforced by a substantial intellectual property portfolio comprising 24 national patents and 45 registered software copyrights. By maintaining complete ownership of its core simulation engines and proprietary intellectual property, the company ensures unmatched stability, continuous technological updates, and uncompromised data security for enterprise clients managing sensitive infrastructure networks.

The architectural foundation of the SRIZFLY SESP-U1 platform leverages the Unreal Engine 4 framework to render photorealistic 3D visual environments, paired with advanced open-source simulation physics powered by AirSim and Pixhawk integration. This sophisticated technical stack ensures that corporate flight training accurately replicates real-world aerodynamic forces, environmental perturbations, and complex sensor behaviors. Industrial buyers evaluating simulation software for high-stakes environments require absolute fidelity, and the SRIZFLY platform delivers authentic flight characteristics across an expansive array of multirotor configurations, including 4-rotor, 6-rotor, and 8-rotor designs, alongside specialized VTOL and fixed-wing aircraft models.

Procurement officers and corporate technical evaluators often prioritize hardware interoperability to maximize existing capital expenditures. The SRIZFLY platform addresses this requirement through universal peripheral compatibility. The simulator natively supports official DJI remote controller series such as the RC-N1, RC-N2, RC-N3, and RC-Plus, alongside professional hobbyist and industrial transmitters from Futaba, Flysky, Taranis, and Spektrum, as well as standard gaming peripherals and immersive VR hardware such as the HTC Vive Cosmos. This broad compatibility eliminates the need for costly hardware overhauls during initial software onboarding, allowing pilot trainees to transition seamlessly from simulator controls to physical enterprise flight hardware.

Beyond hardware versatility, corporate procurement decisions in the industrial inspection and public safety sectors are heavily influenced by scenario depth and regulatory alignment. The SRIZFLY platform features an exhaustive library of enterprise-grade mission scenarios. For the electric power sector, where the company has successfully executed over 20 specialized power technology projects-including deep learning insulator status analysis, augmented reality transmission line inspection, and immersive obstacle avoidance for amphibious drones-the simulator provides highly specialized digital twins of high-voltage transmission networks and electrical substations. These environments integrate 3D laser point cloud data with visible light, infrared, and multispectral video feeds, enabling comprehensive training for complex grid maintenance operations.

In the public safety and emergency management domains, the simulator offers realistic urban and rural environments tailored for search and rescue operations, tactical law enforcement deployment, and complex firefighting scenario execution. Similarly, agricultural enterprises and commercial spraying operations benefit from dedicated modules designed for large-scale agricultural plant protection drones, such as the DJI AGRAS series, allowing operators to master precision chemical application across diverse meteorological and topographical conditions. Additional specialized modules cover geomatic surveying and mapping, aerial photography, oil and gas facility inspection, and logistics transportation, the latter developed in close collaboration with major supply chain innovators like JD Logistics Education.

For corporate training centers and commercial operators preparing pilots for official certification, the SRIZFLY platform incorporates localized compliance modules, including structured CAAC route training routines designed to simplify and streamline the official civil aviation examination process. The software's pedagogical framework is supported by advanced administrative features, including dynamic weather generation with adjustable wind speed and precipitation, real-time battery depletion and emergency return-to-home modeling, configurable electronic geo-fencing, and comprehensive sensor simulation covering GPS, visual positioning systems, and radio frequency signal integrity.

Scalability and licensing flexibility represent critical considerations for enterprise software procurement. The SRIZFLY licensing architecture utilizes a streamlined activation and registration binding mechanism, permitting organizations to allocate and manage software access securely across designated workstations. For larger training facilities and corporate departments requiring multi-seat deployment, flexible volume licensing plans ensure that institutional buyers can equip entire training centers with synchronized, centrally managed simulation software suites backed by responsive technical support and regular feature updates.

The market demand for professional drone simulation training software continues to accelerate globally, driven by stringent regulatory mandates, rising equipment replacement costs, and the rapid expansion of industrial automation. By combining rigorous engineering standards, extensive patent protection, deep vertical market integration, and broad hardware compatibility, Shenzhen Sriz Technology Co., Ltd. positions its SRIZFLY brand as the premier strategic partner for organizations seeking to future-proof their flight operations and elevate pilot safety standards.、

Corporate procurement officers, enterprise fleet managers, and authorized distributors interested in evaluating the SRIZFLY enterprise simulation ecosystem, reviewing technical specifications, or requesting full-version procurement details are invited to visit the official corporate website or contact the international sales and technical support division directly.

About Shenzhen Sriz Technology Co., Ltd.

Founded in 2016 and headquartered in Wuhan, Hubei Province, China, Shenzhen Sriz Technology Co., Ltd. is a recognized technology enterprise and original manufacturer specializing in the research, development, and commercialization of professional flight simulation software. Under its flagship brand SRIZFLY, the company delivers industry-leading simulation platforms tailored for global enterprise UAV operators, utilities, public safety agencies, and aviation training institutions. With a highly skilled R&D workforce comprising eighty percent of its total personnel, the company remains dedicated to technological innovation, intellectual property leadership, and the delivery of mission-critical training solutions worldwide.