MENAFN - GetNews)"Hubei Xiasen Electric Power Co., Ltd."Hubei Xiasen Electric Power Co., Ltd. is a China-based manufacturer of current transformers, residual current transformers, Hall sensors, Rogowski coils, fault indicators, and electrical monitoring products. Xiasen serves global customers with OEM, private-label, and customized solutions, supported by advanced testing, ISO9001 quality management, and reliable manufacturing capabilities.

JINGMEN, HUBEI, CHINA - September 24, 2026 - Hubei Xiasen Electric Power Co., Ltd., operating under the Xiasen

Headquartered in the Hubei Xiasen Power Industrial Park in Jingmen City, Hubei Province, the company provides a broad portfolio designed to address the measurement, monitoring, protection, and data-collection requirements of modern electrical systems. Xiasen products are distributed across more than 30 provinces and municipalities in China and exported to more than 20 countries and regions across Europe, America, Africa, the Middle East, and Southeast Asia.

As global purchasers increasingly evaluate electrical components according to technical performance, manufacturing capability, quality consistency, customization support, and long-term supply reliability, Xiasen is positioning its product portfolio around the practical requirements of engineers, system integrators, electrical equipment manufacturers, distributors, contractors, and industrial buyers.

The company's product range includes High-precision Transient Wave Recording Fault Indicators, Energy-taking Current Transformers, Clamp Current Transformers, Split-core Residual Current Transformers, Three-phase Current Transformers, Hall Current Sensors, Lightning Strike Current Sensors, Residual Current Transformers, Rogowski Coil Current Transformers, and Split-core Current Transformers, together with additional current and temperature sensing solutions.

Xiasen Builds a Broad Current Measurement Product Portfolio

Current measurement is an essential function across power distribution, industrial automation, energy management, equipment protection, communications infrastructure, transportation systems, and smart electrical applications. Different installation environments require different sensing principles, mechanical structures, measurement ranges, installation methods, and environmental protection characteristics.

Xiasen has developed a diversified product portfolio to accommodate these requirements.

The company's Residual Current Transformer solutions are designed for applications requiring residual-current measurement and electrical safety monitoring. Depending on the installation environment, customers can select conventional residual current transformers, open-close designs, circuit breaker residual current transformers, and other specialized configurations.

For retrofit projects and installations where disconnecting an existing conductor may be inconvenient or impractical, Split-core Residual Current Transformers provide a practical installation approach. The split-core construction allows the transformer to be installed around an existing conductor, helping reduce installation disruption and supporting electrical monitoring projects in operating facilities.

Xiasen also supplies Split-core Current Transformers and Clamp Current Transformers for applications where convenient installation and flexible deployment are important purchasing considerations. These products can be suitable for power monitoring, energy management, equipment measurement, electrical inspection, and industrial control applications, subject to the specific technical requirements of each project.

For systems involving multiple circuits, the company's Three-phase Current Transformer solutions provide current measurement capabilities for three-phase electrical systems. Such products can support electrical monitoring equipment, distribution systems, industrial facilities, and other applications where three-phase measurement is required.

Specialized Sensors for Modern Electrical Monitoring

In addition to conventional current transformers, Xiasen develops specialized sensor technologies for increasingly sophisticated electrical monitoring requirements.

The Rogowski Coil Current Transformer, also described as a flexible current transformer, is designed for applications where flexible installation around conductors is advantageous. Rogowski coil technology can be useful in electrical measurement environments involving large conductors, complex installation conditions, or retrofit requirements.

The company also provides Hall Current Sensors and Hall-effect current transformer solutions for applications requiring electrical isolation and current measurement based on Hall-effect sensing technology. These products can serve a variety of industrial and electronic measurement applications depending on system design and required specifications.

Another specialized category is the Energy-taking Current Transformer, developed for applications where obtaining operating energy from an electrical conductor can support the power requirements of associated monitoring or sensing equipment. Such solutions can be relevant to smart electrical equipment, monitoring terminals, distribution systems, and field-deployed measurement devices.

For electrical safety and specialized protection applications, Xiasen also offers Lightning Strike Current Sensors and related current measurement products. These solutions are intended for applications where monitoring transient or lightning-related current conditions is an important part of the overall electrical protection and monitoring architecture.

High-Precision Transient Wave Recording Fault Indicator for Power Monitoring

Modern electrical networks require increasingly detailed information about abnormal current and voltage conditions. Conventional fault indication can identify certain operating conditions, but applications requiring transient event analysis may require more advanced measurement and recording capabilities.

Xiasen's High-precision Transient Wave Recording Fault Indicator product category addresses this requirement by focusing on the detection and recording of transient electrical events and fault-related waveforms.

For power distribution operators, electrical equipment manufacturers, engineering contractors, and system integrators, waveform information can provide valuable data for understanding electrical disturbances, locating potential fault conditions, and improving maintenance decisions.

The purchasing requirements for such equipment often extend beyond the product itself. Buyers may evaluate measurement precision, installation method, sensing compatibility, environmental conditions, communication requirements, product integration, manufacturing consistency, and technical support. Xiasen's development strategy combines product engineering with manufacturing and testing capabilities to address these broader procurement considerations.

The company can provide solutions for different electrical monitoring scenarios and works to adapt product design to customer requirements. For projects involving customized configurations, OEM production, or private-label sourcing, purchasers can communicate their technical and commercial requirements with Xiasen's sales and engineering teams.

Manufacturer, Factory and OEM Supply Capabilities

For international B2B purchasers, selecting a current transformer manufacturer, current sensor manufacturer, or specialized electrical component supplier involves more than comparing individual product specifications.

Purchasing departments commonly consider manufacturing capability, quality management, production technology, testing resources, delivery reliability, customization capacity, product documentation, and after-sales service.

Xiasen operates with dedicated manufacturing and testing capabilities in Jingmen, Hubei Province. The company has invested in production technology and specialized testing equipment to support transformer manufacturing and quality control.

Its testing resources include automatic transformer test benches, intelligent transformer calibrators, interference discrimination partial discharge detectors, three-frequency generators, high-current withstand voltage testers, balance characteristic testers, and high-current load testers.

These capabilities are intended to provide controlled testing and verification during the manufacturing process. For B2B customers, consistent testing is particularly important when current transformers and sensors are integrated into larger electrical systems where component performance can affect the accuracy of measurement, monitoring, and protection functions.

As an Energy-taking Current Transformer manufacturer, Clamp Current Transformer manufacturer, Split-core Current Transformer manufacturer, and Residual Current Transformer manufacturer, Xiasen serves customers seeking direct access to a specialized electrical component production base.

The company also supports sourcing requirements associated with OEM and private-label projects. Depending on product type and project requirements, customers can discuss specifications, mechanical dimensions, electrical parameters, application environments, packaging requirements, and other project-specific conditions.

Designed for Diverse Industrial Applications

Xiasen's products are used across multiple sectors, reflecting the broad role of current measurement and electrical monitoring in modern infrastructure.

Target applications include electric power, telecommunications, environmental protection, water management, automotive systems, high-speed rail, military-related applications, new energy, rail transit, smart cities, smart fire protection, low-voltage electrical testing, industrial Internet of Things applications, industrial control automation, and electronic station-area transformation.

The company has also developed solutions associated with environmental protection monitoring and electrical safety.

In response to environmental monitoring requirements, Xiasen took the initiative to develop an online monitoring system for the operating status of environmental protection facilities. For electrical fire prevention and safety management, the company developed an online safe electricity monitoring system. For transformer transformation projects in distribution areas, Xiasen has developed convenient and high-speed construction solutions intended to simplify field implementation.

These development activities reflect the company's broader approach: current transformers and sensors are not viewed only as standalone components, but as important measurement elements within larger electrical monitoring and control systems.

Quality and Technical Development Remain Central to the Xiasen Brand

Xiasen places significant emphasis on technological innovation and new product development. The company has obtained multiple intellectual property rights and continues to develop products aligned with changing requirements in electrical monitoring, smart infrastructure, energy management, and industrial applications.

Its stated enterprise policy is market-oriented, technology-driven, quality-focused, and brand-oriented. The company's business philosophy emphasizes creating value for customers, providing development opportunities for employees, and accepting responsibility toward society.

Quality is also positioned as a core part of Xiasen's manufacturing approach. The company follows a quality policy centered on people, practical innovation, quality improvement, and market service.

The company has obtained various qualifications and certifications, including ISO9001 quality management system certification, CE-related certification, RoHS-related compliance, type approval certification for measuring instruments, enterprise credit-related certifications, and quality service and integrity-related recognitions.

For international purchasers, certifications and quality-management systems can provide an important reference when evaluating potential electrical component suppliers. At the same time, Xiasen recognizes that long-term purchasing relationships depend on practical manufacturing performance, communication, delivery, technical support, and the ability to meet agreed specifications.

A Sourcing Partner for Electrical Equipment Manufacturers and Distributors

Electrical equipment manufacturers and distributors often need suppliers capable of supporting repeat orders rather than one-time transactions. Product consistency, specification control, responsive communication, and the ability to adapt to changing project requirements can influence the total value of a supplier relationship.

Xiasen's product portfolio allows purchasers to source multiple categories of current measurement components from one specialized manufacturer. Depending on project requirements, the portfolio can include Residual Current Transformers, Split-core Residual Current Transformers, Split-core Current Transformers, Clamp Current Transformers, Three-phase Current Transformers, Hall Current Sensors, Rogowski Coil Current Transformers, Energy-taking Current Transformers, and specialized transient and lightning current sensing products.

This broader product coverage can be particularly relevant to system integrators and electrical equipment manufacturers that require different sensing configurations across multiple projects.

For distributors, sourcing directly from a China-based factory can also provide an opportunity to discuss product specifications, packaging, branding, order quantities, and market-specific requirements. Xiasen's experience exporting to more than 20 countries and regions provides a foundation for serving international customers with different application and procurement requirements.

Supporting OEM and Private Label Purchasing Requirements

OEM and private-label procurement has become an important sourcing model for electrical component distributors, equipment manufacturers, engineering companies, and regional brands.

Customers looking for OEM Current Transformers, private label Current Transformers, or customized current sensing products may require more than an existing standard model. They may need customized dimensions, terminals, cable lengths, mounting methods, labels, packaging, technical documentation, or electrical characteristics.

Xiasen can discuss such requirements with customers based on the specific product and production conditions.

For purchasers evaluating an OEM High-precision Transient Wave Recording Fault Indicator, OEM Energy-taking Current Transformer, OEM Clamp Current Transformer, OEM Split-core Residual Current Transformer, OEM Three-phase Current Transformer, OEM Hall Current Sensor, OEM Lightning Strike Current Sensor, OEM Residual Current Transformer, OEM Rogowski Coil Current Transformer, or OEM Split-core Current Transformer, the company's engineering and manufacturing capabilities provide a direct point of contact for technical discussions.

Private-label customers can likewise discuss branding and product presentation requirements as part of a broader sourcing program.

Serving Customers From Product Selection to Delivery

Xiasen 's service philosophy centers on understanding customer requirements, designing and producing suitable products, delivering products on time, and maintaining service after delivery.

This approach is especially important in B2B electrical procurement, where purchasing decisions can affect equipment production schedules, project completion, installation activities, and long-term maintenance.

Before selecting a current transformer or sensor, buyers typically need to consider the conductor size, primary current, secondary output, accuracy requirements, installation method, insulation requirements, operating environment, temperature conditions, frequency, dimensions, mounting arrangement, and integration with downstream equipment.

Different products are suitable for different operating conditions. A Clamp Current Transformer may be considered where non-invasive installation is important, while a Split-core Residual Current Transformer may be appropriate for retrofit monitoring. A Rogowski Coil Current Transformer may be considered where flexible installation is required. A Three-phase Current Transformer may be appropriate for three-phase measurement applications, while a Hall Current Sensor may be selected for specific isolated current measurement architectures.

Xiasen encourages customers to evaluate these factors before selecting a product so that the final configuration is aligned with the intended application.

Building Long-Term Value Through Manufacturing and Service

Xiasen's development philosophy emphasizes innovation, quality, customer service, and continuous improvement.

The company describes its enterprise spirit through four principles: harmony, humility, pragmatism, and development. Its customer-service philosophy is to consider customers, take responsibility for customers, and work toward customer satisfaction.

For international purchasers searching for a High-precision Transient Wave Recording Fault Indicator manufacturer, Energy-taking Current Transformer supplier, Clamp Current Transformer factory, Split-core Residual Current Transformer manufacturer, Three-phase Current Transformer supplier, Hall Current Sensor manufacturer, Lightning Strike Current Sensor supplier, Residual Current Transformer factory, Rogowski Coil Current Transformer manufacturer, or Split-core Current Transformer supplier, Xiasen provides a broad manufacturing portfolio from a single China-based electrical technology company.

The company's export experience, technical resources, testing equipment, product diversity, and commitment to customer service provide a foundation for continued international cooperation.

About Hubei Xiasen Electric Power Co., Ltd.

Hubei Xiasen Electric Power Co., Ltd. is headquartered in Jingmen City, Hubei Province, China, and operates under the Xiasen brand. The company specializes in magnetic materials, current sensors, instrument and industrial control collection terminals, power electronic equipment, Internet of Things data processing and application platforms, and related electrical products.

Its products cover more than 30 provinces and municipalities in China and are exported to more than 20 countries and regions.

Xiasen's product portfolio includes current transformers, residual current transformers, open-close current transformers, puncture current transformers, Rogowski coils, current transmitters, three-phase current transformers, clamp-on current transformers, wireless current and temperature sensors, Hall current sensors, energy-taking current transformers, lightning strike current sensors, and specialized electrical monitoring products.

The company continues to focus on technological innovation, product development, manufacturing quality, and customer service while expanding its capabilities for international B2B cooperation.

For electrical equipment manufacturers, distributors, engineering companies, system integrators, and industrial purchasers seeking a China High-precision Transient Wave Recording Fault Indicator manufacturer, China Energy-taking Current Transformer supplier, China Clamp Current Transformer factory, China Split-core Residual Current Transformer manufacturer, China Three-phase Current Transformer supplier, China Hall Current Sensor manufacturer, China Lightning Strike Current Sensor supplier, China Residual Current Transformer manufacturer, China Rogowski Coil Current Transformer factory, or China Split-core Current Transformer manufacturer, Xiasen represents a sourcing option for current measurement and electrical monitoring products across a wide range of applications.

With its manufacturing base in Jingmen, Hubei Province, Xiasen continues to pursue its long-term goal of building a competitive electrical manufacturing enterprise through technological development, quality management, practical innovation, and customer-focused service.