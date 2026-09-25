Tracy Breaks Decades Of Silence In Powerful New Memoir The Silent Fortress

MENAFN - GetNews) The Silent Fortress: A Story of the Invisible Wall, and the Pulse That Broke It chronicles one deaf woman's extraordinary journey through childhood trauma, isolation, motherhood, betrayal, sobriety and the hard-won discovery of her own voice.

Kent, United Kingdom - September 24, 2026 - Author Tracy brings an intensely personal story of survival, resilience and self-discovery to readers in her memoir, The Silent Fortress: A Story of the Invisible Wall, and the Pulse That Broke It, now available on Amazon.

Tracy's memoir begins with a childhood defined by silence not simply because she was deaf, but because misunderstanding, mistreatment and exclusion repeatedly taught her that being unseen could feel safer than being noticed. Raised in and around Hull, she recalls struggling in classrooms that were not equipped to understand her deafness, enduring abuse, entering the care system and learning to protect herself behind what she came to call her“Silent Fortress.”

Yet The Silent Fortress is not merely a record of hardship. At its heart, it is the story of a woman repeatedly finding new ways to communicate, adapt, love and move forward.

One of the memoir's defining early moments comes when a young Tracy attends a school for deaf children and discovers that communication can be experienced through vibration. Holding a balloon while a teacher speaks into it, she begins to physically feel words and later discovers the freedom of sign language. What had once seemed like an isolating difference begins to become part of an identity she can claim for herself.

Her journey eventually carries her far beyond Hull. She builds an independent life, meets Ronnie Lamb and makes a dramatic seventeen-hour hitchhiking journey south to begin again. Their partnership becomes one of the memoir's enduring foundations, eventually spanning more than forty years.

Along the way, Tracy confronts devastating experiences including sexual violence, family conflict, discrimination, the challenges of navigating a hearing world and medical predictions that suggested motherhood might be nearly impossible. Against those odds, she became the mother of two daughters, Jadene and Jasmine, experiences she describes as transformative and deeply healing.

Motherhood becomes one of the book's most powerful expressions of breaking cycles. Tracy describes her determination to give her daughters the safety, love, security and presence she had longed for as a child. Her daughters also contribute their own reflections to the memoir, describing how growing up with a deaf mother taught them empathy, inclusion, patience, resilience and a broader understanding of invisible disabilities.

The memoir does not present healing as simple or linear. Tracy writes candidly about using wine as what she calls a“Liquid Shield” against trauma, tinnitus, painful memories and anxiety before ultimately confronting her dependence on alcohol and choosing sobriety.

The title's“pulse” becomes a powerful metaphor for something deeper than sound. For Tracy, it represents the vibration of truth, resilience and life itself the force that ultimately breaks through the walls she once needed for survival.

Today, Tracy lives in Kent, UK. Her debut memoir reflects a lifetime spent navigating barriers while refusing to allow those barriers to dictate the limits of her future. Her message to readers, particularly members of the deaf and disabled communities and people healing from trauma, is that circumstances do not have to determine the boundaries of a life.

The Silent Fortress: A Story of the Invisible Wall, and the Pulse That Broke It is now available for readers on Amazon.

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About the Author

Tracy Mawson is an author based in Kent, United Kingdom. As a deaf woman, she writes from a deeply personal perspective shaped by resilience, adaptation, family and a lifetime of overcoming social and emotional barriers. The Silent Fortress is her debut memoir, sharing her journey from a childhood marked by isolation to a life built around love, motherhood, purpose and the determination to be heard.

Book Name: The Silent Fortress: A Story of the Invisible Wall, and the Pulse That Broke It

Author Name: Tracy Mawson

ISBN Number: 979-8952408340

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