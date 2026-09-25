Reliable Heating & Air Encourages Homeowners To Schedule Fall HVAC Maintenance In Knightdale, Raleigh, And Garner

MENAFN - GetNews) Knightdale, NC - September 24, 2026 - As summer begins to transition into fall, Reliable Heating & Air is encouraging homeowners throughout Knightdale, Raleigh, Garner, and surrounding communities to schedule seasonal HVAC maintenance.

After months of frequent air conditioning use, September provides an opportunity to evaluate HVAC equipment, address developing problems, and prepare heating systems before cooler temperatures arrive.

North Carolina's changing seasons require HVAC systems to handle both demanding summer heat and colder winter temperatures. Preventive maintenance between peak cooling and heating seasons can help homeowners identify potential concerns before they result in an unexpected loss of comfort.

Give the HVAC System Attention After a Long Summer

Air conditioning systems work hard throughout a typical Triangle-area summer. Extended operation can contribute to wear on system components, while dirt and debris can affect airflow and performance.

Fall maintenance gives an HVAC technician an opportunity to evaluate the system after the cooling season and look for problems that may have developed during periods of heavy use. Addressing these concerns early can help prepare the equipment for the transition into fall and winter.

Check and Replace HVAC Filters

Air filters are an important part of maintaining proper airflow through an HVAC system. Filters can collect dust, pollen, pet hair, and other airborne particles, particularly during months when heating or cooling equipment operates frequently.

A dirty filter can restrict airflow and force the system to work harder to maintain the desired indoor temperature. Homeowners should check filters regularly and replace them according to their HVAC system's requirements and household conditions.

September is a convenient time to start the heating season with a clean filter and unobstructed airflow.

Test the Heating System Before the First Cold Night

Homeowners do not need to wait until temperatures drop significantly to find out whether their heating equipment is functioning properly. Testing the system in early fall can reveal potential concerns while there is still time to schedule service.

Homeowners should pay attention to unusual noises, weak airflow, persistent odors, frequent cycling, or difficulty reaching the thermostat setting. While some odors may occur briefly when a heating system is first used after sitting idle, persistent or unusual smells should be professionally evaluated.

Make Sure the Thermostat Is Working Properly

The thermostat serves as the control center for the home's HVAC system. During fall maintenance, homeowners should make sure it responds properly when switching between cooling and heating modes and accurately maintains the selected temperature.

A malfunctioning thermostat can contribute to inconsistent temperatures, frequent system cycling, or unnecessary HVAC operation. If the system does not respond as expected when the thermostat settings are changed, professional service may be needed.

Pay Attention to Airflow and Uneven Temperatures

Weak airflow or noticeable temperature differences between rooms can indicate an HVAC problem. Possible causes can range from a dirty filter or blocked vent to ductwork or equipment concerns.

Homeowners can help by making sure supply and return vents are open and not blocked by furniture, rugs, or other items. Persistent airflow or comfort problems should be evaluated before the heating season places additional demand on the system.

Preventive Maintenance Can Help Identify Problems Early

One of the primary benefits of seasonal HVAC maintenance is the opportunity to catch developing problems before they lead to more disruptive repairs.

Professional maintenance can help identify worn components and performance issues while allowing homeowners to address repairs on a planned schedule. For older HVAC systems, a seasonal inspection can also provide an opportunity to discuss whether continued repairs remain practical or whether replacement should be considered.

Prepare for Fall in Knightdale, Raleigh, and Garner

September offers a natural transition point between North Carolina's cooling and heating seasons. Scheduling HVAC maintenance now can help homeowners prepare their equipment for changing temperatures and reduce the chance of discovering a heating problem when colder weather arrives.

Reliable Heating & Air provides professional HVAC maintenance, heating and cooling repair, system installation, and replacement services throughout Knightdale, Raleigh, Garner, and surrounding areas.

Homeowners interested in scheduling fall HVAC maintenance can contact Reliable Heating & Air at (984) 733-1948 or visit ReliableHeatAndAir for more information.

About Reliable Heating & Air

Reliable Heating & Air provides professional heating and air conditioning services to homeowners throughout Knightdale, Raleigh, Garner, and surrounding North Carolina communities. The company offers HVAC maintenance, heating and cooling repair, system installation and replacement, and other home comfort services designed to keep residential HVAC equipment operating reliably throughout the changing seasons.

For more information or to schedule HVAC service, call (984) 733-1948 or visit ReliableHeatAndAir.