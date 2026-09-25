Hammond Services Encourages Homeowners To Schedule Fall HVAC Maintenance In Newnan, Griffin, And South Metro Atlanta

MENAFN - GetNews) Newnan, GA - September 24, 2026 - As summer temperatures begin to give way to cooler fall weather, Hammond Services is encouraging homeowners in Newnan, Griffin, and South Metro Atlanta to schedule HVAC maintenance before heating season begins.

After months of heavy air conditioning use, September provides an ideal opportunity to evaluate home comfort systems, address potential problems, and prepare heating equipment for the months ahead.

Seasonal HVAC maintenance can help identify worn components, airflow problems, thermostat issues, and other concerns before they result in an unexpected breakdown. It can also help homeowners maintain efficient system operation as they transition from cooling to heating their homes.

Prepare the Heating System Before Temperatures Drop

Georgia homeowners may not need their heating systems regularly in early fall, but cooler temperatures can arrive quickly. Scheduling maintenance before the first significant cold spell allows homeowners to make sure their equipment is ready when they need it.

During professional HVAC maintenance, technicians can evaluate system performance and inspect important components for signs of wear or potential problems. Addressing minor issues in September can help reduce the risk of discovering a heating problem on the first cold night of the season.

Replace or Check HVAC Filters

Air filters play an important role in both HVAC performance and indoor air quality. After a long summer of frequent air conditioning use, filters may contain significant amounts of dust, pet hair, pollen, and other airborne particles.

A dirty or clogged filter can restrict airflow and cause an HVAC system to work harder to maintain comfortable indoor temperatures. Homeowners should check filters regularly and replace them according to the needs of their system and household.

Fall maintenance provides a convenient opportunity to make sure the system has a clean filter and proper airflow before heating season.

Check Thermostats and System Performance

The transition between seasons is also a good time to evaluate thermostat performance. Homeowners should make sure thermostats respond properly and that heating and cooling systems maintain consistent temperatures throughout the home.

Uneven temperatures, frequent cycling, unusual noises, weak airflow, or difficulty reaching the thermostat setting can indicate that the HVAC system needs professional attention.

Having these concerns evaluated early can help homeowners avoid comfort problems when temperatures become colder.

Maintenance Can Help Support HVAC Efficiency

An HVAC system that has accumulated dirt or developed mechanical issues may need to work harder to maintain the desired temperature. Routine maintenance helps keep important components operating properly and can identify conditions that may be affecting system efficiency.

Homeowners may also want to pay attention to unexplained increases in energy costs, longer operating cycles, or declining comfort. These changes can sometimes indicate an HVAC problem that should be professionally evaluated.

For older systems, fall maintenance can also provide an opportunity to discuss whether continued repairs and maintenance remain practical or whether HVAC replacement should be considered.

Get Ready for Fall in Newnan, Griffin, and South Metro Atlanta

Taking care of HVAC maintenance in September gives homeowners time to address repairs or other concerns before heating equipment begins operating more frequently. It also provides an opportunity to evaluate a system after a demanding Georgia summer and prepare it for another season of use.

Hammond Services provides professional heating and cooling services throughout Newnan, Griffin, South Metro Atlanta, and surrounding communities. Services include HVAC maintenance, heating and air conditioning repair, system replacement, and other home comfort solutions.

Homeowners interested in scheduling fall HVAC maintenance can contact Hammond Services at (770) 762-5393 or visit HammondServices for more information.

About Hammond Services

Hammond Services provides professional heating, air conditioning, plumbing, electrical, and home comfort services to homeowners throughout Newnan, Griffin, South Metro Atlanta, and surrounding Georgia communities. The company offers HVAC maintenance, repairs and replacements, along with a variety of residential plumbing and electrical services designed to help homeowners keep their homes comfortable and dependable throughout the year.

For more information or to schedule service, call (770) 762-5393 or visit HammondServices.