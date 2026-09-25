Robert Lawrence Vancouver Highlights Cloudstreet, The New Pacific Northwest Restaurant In Downtown Vancouver

MENAFN - GetNews) New Vancouver dining feature explores Chef Craig Sung's return to the kitchen where his career began and a menu built around Canadian ingredients.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia - September 24, 2026 - Robert Lawrence Vancouver is highlighting Cloudstreet, the newly opened Pacific Northwest restaurant inside Hyatt Regency Vancouver at 655 Burrard Street.

Cloudstreet officially opened September 18 following a major redesign of the hotel's longtime Mosaic restaurant. The new concept introduces a brighter contemporary West Coast dining room and a culinary program focused on seasonality, Canadian producers and regional ingredients.

Leading the kitchen is Chef de Cuisine Craig Sung, whose connection to the location stretches back to the beginning of his career.

Sung first entered the Hyatt Regency Vancouver kitchen as an 18-year-old apprentice. After seven years developing his skills there, he spent several years working in Australia before eventually returning to Vancouver. Most recently, he served as executive chef at the former Forage restaurant, where his work emphasized sustainability and locally focused cuisine.

Cloudstreet gives Sung the opportunity to bring that experience back to the place where his professional journey began.

The fall and winter menu reflects a broad Canadian pantry while maintaining a strong Pacific Northwest identity.

Small plates include Bison Carpaccio with sunchoke cream, tamari egg yolk, pickled shallots and focaccia crisp; Braised Beef Croquette made with 12-hour beef cheek; PEI Mussels in Thai curry broth; and seafood chowder featuring B.C. salmon, halibut and mussels.

Bison becomes one of the menu's recurring Canadian ingredients. Bison Pappardelle pairs San Marzano bison ragù with Pecorino Romano and rosemary-chili pangrattato, while opening-week presentations have also featured braised Alberta bison short rib.

The Pacific Northwest connection is especially visible in Roasted B.C. Steelhead served with herb-crusted potato, charred bok choy, shaved fennel and apple slaw, and miso beurre blanc.

Desserts continue the regional approach with a Wood-Fired B.C. Apple Tart featuring Ambrosia apple, yogurt ice cream and salted caramel, alongside Sticky Toffee Pudding finished with 40 Creek whisky toffee and maple pecans.

Cloudstreet's redesign features floor-to-ceiling windows, natural light and contemporary West Coast finishes. The restaurant serves breakfast, lunch and dinner, positioning it for downtown business dining, visitors and local evening guests.

For Robert Lawrence Vancouver, the Cloudstreet feature focuses on the restaurant's opening, its Pacific Northwest-inspired culinary program and Chef Craig Sung's return to the kitchen where his professional career began.

The complete Robert Lawrence Vancouver feature is now available online.

About Robert Lawrence Vancouver

Robert Lawrence Vancouver produces restaurant, food, wine and travel coverage focused on Vancouver and the surrounding region. Through editorial articles, video and social media, Robert Lawrence highlights chefs, restaurants and experiences contributing to Vancouver's evolving hospitality scene.

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