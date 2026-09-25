Leading 24-Hour Print Shop In London, Silver Image Print & Signs, Analyses 145 Print Orders And Finds Documents Or Conference Materials In 26 Of The 43 Marked Paid At Or After 5Pm

MENAFN - GetNews)"Two A3 strut cards and a set of Partner Connect cue cards printed by Silver Image Print & Signs, the 24-hour printing company in London, for a Twilio partner event in November 2025. The enquiry arrived on a Thursday evening, the easel strut construction was confirmed the same night and the job was confirmed ready by midday on the Friday. The full record is published as a case study on silverimagelondon."An analysis of 145 orders marked paid at Silver Image Print & Signs, the 24-hour printing company in London, between July and September 2026 found documents or conference materials in 26 of the 43 orders marked paid at or after 5pm. Of those 43, 29, or 67%, received a ready, collected or dispatched stamp between recorded payment and noon the following day. Across 138 orders, the median interval from recorded payment to that stamp was 4.7 hours.

London, United Kingdom - September 24, 2026

Silver Image Print & Signs, also known as Silver Image London, a 24-hour and same-day printing and signs company serving businesses across the capital, today published an analysis of its own order data: 145 print orders marked paid between 3 July and 24 September 2026, showing what the company's customers order from a 24-hour print shop in London, when full payment is registered, and how quickly the work is recorded as ready, collected or dispatched. The figures and the method are set out below, with links to related case studies; the company's site is .

Silver Image Print & Signs runs printing and signs production around the clock in London, taking same-day and overnight orders from businesses, agencies, law firms and event organisers. The company analysed its own order records to answer a question its customers ask every day: what can be printed in London after ordinary print shops close, and how fast.

Method

The analysis covers every order for the Silver Image Print & Signs brand marked as paid in the company's order system between 3 July and 24 September 2026, closed at 10.40pm on 24 September: 145 orders in total. One order is one unique order record, not one line item; an order containing two products counts once in each product group. "Paid" means the time the order was marked as fully paid in the system: automatically on card or payment-link transactions, and by staff on receipt of a bank transfer. It records when full payment was registered in the system, not when the customer first got in touch; manually entered bank transfers may be registered later than receipt. Delivery-only line items and cancelled or unpaid quotes are excluded; an order refunded or cancelled after payment would drop out of the sample, and none did in this period. All times are Europe/London, and hour bands include their lower bound: before 9am, 9am to noon, noon to 2pm, 2pm to 5pm, 5pm to 8pm, and 8pm or later. "Ready" means the earliest of three staff actions in the order system: marking the job ready, collected or dispatched. The stamp is set once and never overwritten; in 34 of the 143 orders with a stamp, staff went straight to collected or dispatched, so the stamp is that moment. For those direct collection or dispatch entries, the stamp may be later than actual production completion. The stamp is not the moment the customer received the job. Below, "ready stamp" means this recorded ready, collected or dispatched milestone. All figures are published as observed, not adjusted.

When Silver Image Print & Signs's customers pay

Of the 145 orders marked paid at Silver Image Print & Signs in that period, 43, or 30%, were marked paid at or after 5pm, and 17, or 12%, were marked paid at or after 8pm or before 7am. The busiest band was 2pm to 5pm, with 43 orders, followed by 9am to noon with 33, 5pm to 8pm with 29, noon to 2pm with 22, 8pm or later with 14, and before 9am with 4. Of the 145 orders, 86, or 59%, had been marked as rush jobs by staff at the point of quotation.

Time from recorded payment to the ready stamp

The measured interval runs from registration of full payment to the ready stamp defined above; it is not a measure of production time. Of the 145 orders, 143 have a ready time; the remaining 2 were placed on 15 and 24 September and were still in progress when the data closed. A further 5 orders were marked ready before payment was recorded, because the customer holds an account and paid after the work was done; those 5 are excluded from the turnaround figures, leaving 138 orders. No upper limit was applied: 10 orders took longer than 14 days and stay in the count.

Across those 138 orders at Silver Image Print & Signs, the median interval from recorded payment to the ready stamp was 4.7 hours. Sixty-three orders, or 46%, reached the recorded ready, collected or dispatched milestone within four hours of being marked paid; 83, or 60%, within eight hours; and 105, or 76%, within 24 hours.

Of the 43 orders marked paid at or after 5pm, 29, or 67%, received a ready stamp between recorded payment and noon the following day; 19 of those 29 were stamped the same evening. Thirteen took longer. One of the 43 had been stamped ready before its payment was recorded and is not counted as ready after payment. All 43 have a ready stamp. A ready stamp is not a delivery; the limits of the delivery records are explained below.

"We expected the evening orders to be leaflets and flyers for the next morning," said Maciej Antosz, owner of Silver Image Print & Signs. "That was not the main pattern in these records. Only two of the 43 orders marked paid at or after 5pm included leaflets. Most of the evening work was documents, booklets, name badges and roller banners."

What was in the orders marked paid at or after 5pm

Across all 145 orders, the most common product was document printing and copying, in 57 orders, followed by 350gsm postcards in 23, posters in 22, booklets in 16, 170gsm leaflets in 15, self-adhesive and vinyl point-of-sale graphics in 15, and board mounting in 14. Name badges and roller banners were in 8 orders each; canvas prints and table place cards in 7 each.

Among the 43 orders marked paid at or after 5pm, the mix changes. Document printing was in 15 of them, or 35%. Documents or conference materials, meaning documents, booklets, name badges or roller banners, were in 26 of the 43, or 60%. Leaflets were in 2 of the 43 evening orders, against 15 orders with leaflets across the whole period. Canvas prints, counted by line item, appeared 6 times in the evening, but those lines belonged to a single order.

Delivery and collection

The order system records two separate things. A fulfilment field, added part-way through the period, records whether the order went out by delivery or was collected from the London print shop: 52 orders were recorded as delivery, 36 as collection, and 57 predate the field. A courier field, present throughout, records whether staff booked a courier: 84 orders, or 58%, had a courier booked. A booked courier shows that a delivery was arranged, not the time it arrived; the system does not record arrival times, so no claim is made about deliveries before 9am.

Related documented jobs

Silver Image Print & Signs publishes selected jobs as case studies written from the original correspondence, with times and quantities. Three of them show the same kind of work. They are provided separately and are not records from the analysed sample; the Twilio job, for example, predates it.

For Twilio, an enquiry for two A3 strut cards and a run of cue cards for a partner event arrived on a Thursday evening in November 2025. The easel strut construction was confirmed the same night, the job was confirmed ready by midday on the Friday, and the cue card quantity was raised from 20 to 30 while the work was in production. Twilio ordered the same strut card again six months later. case-studies/a3-strut-cards-twilio-partner-swag-store

For an event at Olympia London, an 8 × 8 ft platform-top graphic was printed overnight in two sections and fitted on site by the company's fitter the following morning. case-studies/overnight-backdrop-printing-olympia

For Imperial College London, 114 conference name badges were merged from a delegate spreadsheet and taken through five proofs in three days, with the badge size changed from A7 to 90 × 60 mm after the second proof at the customer's request. case-studies/conference-name-badges-imperial-college

"Each of those pages says what was ordered, when it was confirmed ready and what changed on the way," said Antosz. "This analysis applies the same record-keeping to 145 orders at once. It describes our own customers over twelve weeks, not the London print market."

What the data does not show

The order system does not record how many files needed correction before printing, so no figure is given. It records when a courier was booked, not when a parcel arrived. Only 28 of the 145 orders carry a parseable delivery postcode, too few to describe delivery areas; among those 28, W, EC and SW postcodes were the most frequent. The 145 orders are one company's paid orders over twelve weeks and are not a sample of London businesses.

Silver Image Print & Signs will re-run the analysis on the same definitions at the end of 2026 and publish the second reading whether or not the pattern holds.

About Silver Image Print & Signs:

Silver Image Print & Signs, also known as Silver Image London, is a 24-hour and same-day printing and signs company in London, operated by Silver Image Creation Limited (company number 07282315), incorporated in England and Wales on 14 June 2010. It serves businesses, agencies, law firms and event organisers with document printing, large-format printing, signage and exhibition graphics, with production running around the clock and courier delivery across the capital. Selected jobs are published as case studies with times and quantities, and the order analysis above applies the same standard to the company's own records. Case studies and guides are at .

Media contact:

Maciej Antos

Silver Image Print & Signs

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