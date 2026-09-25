Outpatient Rehab Long Island: Integrity Treatment Partners Provides Structured Addiction Care In Nassau County

MENAFN - GetNews) Integrity Treatment Partners operates from 2250 Grand Ave in Baldwin, New York, and serves communities throughout Nassau County, including Freeport, Oceanside, Rockville Centre, Massapequa, Wantagh, Merrick, Bellmore, Seaford, Lynbrook, Valley Stream, and Hempstead. The organization also states that virtual outpatient services are available for residents of additional areas, while a Bay Shore location is listed as coming soon.

Baldwin, New York - September 25, 2026 - Integrity Treatment Partners is providing outpatient addiction treatment for individuals in Nassau County and across Long Island through its Baldwin facility. The program is designed to provide structured care for substance use disorders while allowing clients to continue living at home and maintaining employment, education, and family responsibilities. The organization offers different levels of outpatient care based on individual clinical needs and recovery circumstances.

Outpatient rehabilitation differs from residential treatment because clients do not live at the treatment facility. Instead, they attend scheduled counseling, therapy, and other treatment services before returning home. Outpatient rehab long island

For individuals seeking outpatient rehab Long Island, Integrity Treatment Partners offers several levels of care. Standard outpatient treatment generally involves fewer weekly hours and may include individual and group sessions, while its Intensive Outpatient Program (IOP) provides a more structured schedule across multiple days. Transitional and ongoing aftercare services can also support individuals moving from more intensive treatment into continued outpatient care.

Treatment services listed by the organization include individual therapy, group therapy, relapse-prevention education, cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT), dialectical behavior therapy (DBT), family support when appropriate, case management, and recovery-focused skill building. Medication-assisted treatment may also be incorporated when clinically appropriate, with the program listing medications including Suboxone, Sublocade, Vivitrol, and Brixadi.

The organization also provides dual-diagnosis treatment for people experiencing both substance use and mental health conditions. According to its program information, treatment may combine psychiatric evaluation, medication management when appropriate, behavioral therapies, and trauma-informed care. Clinical assessments are used to consider substance-use history, mental health needs, safety considerations, and available support systems when determining an appropriate outpatient level of care.

The provider is licensed by the New York State Office of Addiction Services and Supports (OASAS) and states that it is accredited by The Joint Commission. Its published OASAS provider identification number is 54270.

About The Company

Integrity Treatment Partners is an addiction treatment organization based in Baldwin, New York, providing outpatient services for substance use disorders and co-occurring mental health conditions. The organization was officially founded in 2023 and opened its outpatient program to clients in November 2024. Its mission is to provide supportive, structured treatment while helping people affected by addiction work toward healthier and more stable lives.