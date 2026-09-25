Patent Application Services: Schell IP Supports Inventors And Businesses Through The Patent Filing Process

MENAFN - GetNews) For inventors considering a patent application, the firm's published materials emphasize the importance of evaluating patentability, preparing appropriate technical documentation, developing claims, and selecting the appropriate filing strategy. The company provides consultations for businesses and individuals seeking guidance on their intellectual property needs.

Denver, Colorado, United States - September 25, 2026 - Schell IP is providing patent application strategy and prosecution services for inventors, entrepreneurs, startups, and established businesses seeking to protect new products, technologies, and innovations. The Denver and Boulder-based patent law firm works with clients throughout the patent process, from evaluating inventions and preparing applications to responding to examination issues and developing broader intellectual property strategies.

A patent application

For businesses researching patent application services, Schell IP provides assistance with application preparation, patent acquisition, and prosecution. The firm's website identifies patent application strategy and execution as one of its core services. Its approach is designed to consider both the technical characteristics of an invention and the business context in which the intellectual property may be used.

The firm also works with different categories of inventions, including consumer products, software, artificial intelligence, mobile applications, and other technology-driven products. Its published guidance explains that software-related inventions may involve novel algorithms, data processing, system architecture, or technical processes, while design patent applications can focus on the ornamental appearance of a product.

Patent prosecution can continue after an application has been submitted to the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO). During examination, an applicant may receive an Office Action identifying rejections or objections that require a response. Schell IP provides prosecution services intended to help applicants address these communications and determine whether amendments or legal arguments are appropriate.

The firm's services also extend beyond individual patent filings. Schell IP states that it provides patent acquisition, venture support, product innovation strategy, prototyping assistance, and ongoing intellectual property leadership. These services are intended to connect patent strategy with product development and broader business planning.

Schell IP is led by Jeff Schell, a patent lawyer, entrepreneur, and venture capitalist. The firm's website states that Schell has worked with innovative companies and has experience involving patent and trademark assets, product development, and business exits. The firm reports that its team has been involved in hundreds of patents that have been allowed or acquired.

About The Company

Schell IP is a patent law firm with offices in Denver and Boulder, Colorado, providing patent, intellectual property, venture support, and product innovation services. The firm is led by Jeff Schell, who has experience as a patent lawyer, entrepreneur, and venture investor. A specific founding year for Schell IP is not stated on its current website, so no founding date is asserted here. Its stated focus is helping inventors and businesses develop, protect, and strategically manage intellectual property assets.