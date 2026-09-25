Pest Control Services: Jeken Pesttech Provides Integrated Pest Management For Residential And Commercial Environments

MENAFN - GetNews) Jeken PestTech reports that it serves Greater Taipei, including Taipei, New Taipei and Keelung, as well as Taoyuan, Hsinchu, Miaoli and Taichung. The company lists professional qualifications covering pest control, termite management, environmental chemical use, HACCP food-pest control, waste treatment, and air-quality management. Its published company information identifies the business registration number as 54934128.

Taoyuan City, Taiwan - September 25, 2026 - Jeken PestTech Co., Ltd. provides pest control services for residential, community, food-service, office, and commercial environments across northern and central Taiwan. The company uses an Integrated Pest Management (IPM) approach that considers pest identification, source inspection, hiding areas, entry routes, treatment planning, and follow-up management when developing pest-control programs.

Pest problems can involve different species and environmental conditions, making assessment an important part of pest management. Jeken PestTech's service categories include cockroach, rodent, termite, small-fly, bird-mite, flea, bed-bug, ant, mosquito, fly, bird, and wasp control. The company also provides services related to formaldehyde removal, VOC testing, and indoor air-quality management.

The company's services cover both routine pest concerns and more specialized management requirements. Termite control, rodent management, ant treatment, flea and bed-bug control, mosquito and fly management, and bird exclusion are among the listed services. Jeken PestTech also provides pest-management programs for restaurants, food facilities, offices, schools, commercial properties, and residential buildings.

Jeken PestTech states that its IPM approach combines ecological control, regular monitoring, and customized solutions with the objective of reducing environmental impact. The company also works with biotechnology partners on pheromone-based trapping systems for selected pest-management applications. These methods are presented as part of a broader strategy that combines monitoring, prevention, and targeted intervention.

In addition to pest management, the company offers environmental services that address indoor conditions. Its website identifies formaldehyde and VOC testing, indoor air-quality management, and photocatalyst-related services among its areas of activity. These services can be considered separately from conventional pest-control work depending on the requirements of a particular property.

About The Company

Jeken PestTech Co., Ltd. was established in 2017 and provides professional pest-control and environmental management services in Taiwan. The company works with residential, community, food-service, office, and commercial properties and provides IPM-based pest-management solutions. Its stated focus is on applying updated technologies and pest-control strategies while contributing to improved environmental hygiene and developing processes that customers can rely on.

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