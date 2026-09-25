Email Deliverability Expert: Folderly Provides Technical Support And Monitoring For B2B Email Operations

MENAFN - GetNews) Folderly's current platform is focused on treating email deliverability as an ongoing infrastructure function rather than a one-time setup. Through monitoring, diagnostics, consulting, and technical analysis, the company provides businesses with tools and specialist support for managing sender reputation and email-placement factors.

Dover, Delaware, United States - September 25, 2026 - Folderly provides email deliverability software and consulting services designed to help B2B teams monitor, diagnose, and address factors that affect whether outbound email reaches recipient inboxes. The company combines domain and mailbox monitoring, email authentication analysis, reputation management, content checks, and deliverability consulting within its platform.

Email deliverability can be affected by multiple technical and operational factors, including domain reputation, IP reputation, authentication records, sending patterns, content, and mailbox-provider filtering. Folderly's platform analyzes these areas to identify potential causes of delivery problems and provides information intended to help teams address them. Its services are designed for organizations managing outbound email at scale.

Folderly's platform includes several components covering different stages of deliverability management. Inbox Insights provides information about email placement, IPs, and DNS records, while Folderly focuses on sender-reputation maintenance and related best practices. Pulse provides ongoing monitoring of campaign and mailbox health, with alerts available through channels including email, Slack, and SMS.

The company also supports technical email infrastructure through API and SMTP integrations with major email service providers and custom providers. Its platform can examine DNS records and identify configuration issues that may affect authentication and sender reputation. This allows businesses to work with their existing sending architecture rather than replacing their entire email technology stack.

Folderly provides tools for teams operating across industries such as B2B SaaS, fintech, and cybersecurity. The company's B2B SaaS solution includes a named deliverability specialist for organizations managing multiple domains and sending systems. This service is intended to provide a dedicated point of responsibility for deliverability alongside the company's software and monitoring capabilities.

Security and compliance are also identified as components of Folderly's platform. The company states that its systems follow SOC 2 and ISO 27001 standards. Its website additionally provides resources such as an email spam checker, SPF generator, DMARC generator, and email revenue calculator to help teams investigate and manage aspects of their email operations.

About The Company

Folderly Inc. is an email deliverability technology company providing software and consulting for businesses managing outbound email. Its services cover email placement monitoring, domain and mailbox health, authentication, sender reputation, and deliverability diagnostics. A specific founding year is not stated on the company's current website, so no founding date is asserted here. Its stated focus is helping B2B teams monitor and manage the technical infrastructure and operational factors that influence email deliverability.

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