The Mix Bus Announces Waveplan 1.0, The Foundation Of A Growing Ecology Of Pro-Audio Tools

MENAFN - GetNews)"WavePlan brings the waveform, spectrum analyzer, loudness meters, timeline and spectral annotation, reference tracks and version history into one browser workspace - replacing the scattered notes, screenshots and file folders engineers typically use to plan a DAW session. Libraries sync across machines through the companion WaveDrive desktop app, with deduplicated storage."What began for The Mix Bus as a long road toward building a working studio is now a free, browser-based workspace for planning audio production, mixing and mastering sessions - WavePlan is the bedrock of a developing ecology of pro-audio tools.

MOUNT NEBO, Australia - September 25, 2026 - WavePlan, a free browser-based planning workspace for audio professionals, today announced its 1.0 release - the solid foundation its creator set out to build not as an end in itself, but as bedrock: first for a working studio, and now for a growing ecology of intentional tools for professional audio production. WavePlan is available now at .

WavePlan was never the plan. It began as a studio workflow app - a home for mixing projects and the careful exchange between client and studio, teacher and student. Early on, that dream was found resting on something that didn't yet exist: an honest, capable way to see audio and think with it. In practice, that gap had been filled with scattered references, screenshots, notebook scribbles and memory - none of it tied back to the audio itself. So the missing piece got built first.

Today, WavePlan turns listening into a plan. Users see any track as a detailed, scrubbable waveform; verify decisions with loudness metering that conforms to broadcast standards and a real-time frequency analyzer with switchable tilt; annotate both the timeline and the spectrum; and keep references and every file version at hand - then walk into their DAW knowing exactly what to do next. Libraries stay in sync across machines through WaveDrive, the companion desktop application, and storage is deduplicated so identical files count once, with the savings passed back to the user.

WavePlan is developed by The Mix Bus, an independent Australian studio founded by Lee Tagg and based in Mount Nebo, a small town in the hills behind Brisbane, Queensland. It is self-funded, with no external investment and no paid tier gating its feature set.

"We never set out to build WavePlan," said Tagg. "We set out to build a studio. WavePlan is the foundation we had to lay first - the reef the rest of the plan grows on. I still don't have the studio I'm reaching for. But every tool we build brings it closer, and WavePlan is where that road became real. It was all for the studio.

"That road continues. WavePlan is the first stone in a broader vision - an ecology of intentional tools for professional audio production, with more in development. Through all of it, one rule has held since day one.

"Every feature stays open to everyone, limited only by storage," Tagg said. "Anyone, any role, any reason - you can just use it, without hassle."

About WavePlan

WavePlan is the space between hearing something and doing something about it - a free, browser-based planning workspace for audio professionals. Users annotate the waveform and the spectrum, verify decisions with loudness meters and frequency analyzers, and keep every version and reference at hand. Every feature is open to all, limited only by storage. WavePlan is available at .

About The Mix Bus

The Mix Bus (Lee Tagg Pty Ltd ATF Tagg Family Trust, ABN 63 193 632 093) is an independent Australian studio founded by Lee Tagg and based in Mount Nebo, Queensland. The studio is building an ecology of intentional tools for professional audio production, with WavePlan as its first public release and the companion WaveDrive desktop application in active use. Every tool the studio ships follows one rule: every feature stays open to everyone, limited only by storage.