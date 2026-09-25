Nag Ashwin On Mythology's Sci-Fi Potential: 'Kalki 2898 AD' Is Only The Beginning

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Sep 25 (IANS) Filmmaker Nag Ashwin believes Indian mythology holds immense potential to inspire futuristic science-fiction stories, with Kalki 2898 AD serving as an important first step.

The director, whose 2024 film took home Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment and Best Special Effects at the 72nd National Film Awards, told IANS that the film's commercial success has also given the industry confidence to back ambitious projects that explore mythological worlds, ideas and genres.

Indian mythology has ideas about time, immortality, destruction, rebirth and advanced worlds that can feel remarkably futuristic.

Asked if he thinks we have only scratched the surface of its potential as a foundation for science fiction, Nag Ashwin told IANS:“Yes, I think Kalki 2898 AD is only the beginning. There is a lot of potential within our mythology and the worlds and ideas that come from it.”

The filmmaker believes that“Kalki 2898 AD” has given confidence to pull off something so massive with complete success.

“The film has also given financial confidence that something like this can be pulled off successfully. And I think that is the first step towards actors and producers feeling confident enough to greenlight projects that explore these ideas and genres further.”

Kalki 2898 AD is a 2024 Indian Telugu-language epic mythological science fiction. It features an ensemble cast including Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Shobana and Disha Patani.

Inspired by Hindu scriptures, the film serves as the first installment in the planned Kalki Cinematic Universe. Set in a dystopian future in the year 2898 AD in the city of Kashi, the story follows a group on a mission to protect lab subject SUM-80's unborn child, believed to be Kalki, the final incarnation of Vishnu.

Talking about Nag Ashwin, he began his career as an assistant director to Sekhar Kammula. He made his directorial debut in 2015 with the coming-of-age film Yevade Subramanyam. He gained widespread acclaim for directing Mahanati in 2018, a biopic of actress Savitri.