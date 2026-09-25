Nitin Nabin, Bhajanlal Sharma Participate In Cleanliness Drive In Jaipur

MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, Sep 25 (IANS) Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President and Rajya Sabha member Nitin Nabin and Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Friday participated in a cleanliness drive at Albert Hall as part of the Viksit Bharat Jan Seva Abhiyan.

Nabin administered the Swachhata Hi Seva (Cleanliness is Service) pledge to members of the public. He and Chief Minister Sharma later felicitated sanitation workers and interacted with them to enquire about their well-being. The two leaders also planted saplings, conveying a message of environmental conservation.

The CM later wrote on his X handle, "On this occasion, the Swachhata Mitras who have played a leading role in making the state clean were honoured. At the same time, under the 'One Tree in the Name of Mother' campaign, tree plantation was carried out to further strengthen the resolve of Hariyalo Rajasthan."

"Let us all together make cleanliness and greenery a people's movement. Let us pledge to maintain cleanliness around us, plant as many trees as possible, protect nature, and become participants in building a clean, beautiful, and green Rajasthan," the CM said.

Deputy Chief Ministers Diya Kumari and Dr Premchand Bairwa, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Jogaram Patel, Industries and Commerce Minister Col. Rajyavardhan Rathore, Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Urban Development and Local Self-Government Jhabar Singh Kharra, and Minister of State for Home Affairs Jawahar Singh Bedham were among those present.

State Finance Commission Chairman Dr Arun Chaturvedi, MPs Madan Rathore, Manju Sharma and Dr Alka Gurjar, MLAs Kalicharan Saraf, Gopal Sharma and Balmukundacharya, Chief Secretary V. Srinivas, senior officials from relevant departments and a large number of citizens also attended the programme.

On Thursday night, Chief Minister Sharma visited Dadia to review preparations for the proposed Seva Sankalp Samaroh (Service Pledge Ceremony).

During his inspection of the venue, CM Sharma directed officials to ensure adequate arrangements for seating, drinking water, medical facilities, electricity supply, parking, traffic management, security and other essential services. He also stressed the need for proper barricading, signage and cleanliness at the venue. The Chief Minister instructed police officials to make necessary security arrangements and ensure smooth traffic movement. He also directed officials to ensure that members of the public face no inconvenience while reaching the venue or during the programme. BJP State President and MP Madan Rathore was also present during the Chief Minister's visit.

The Seva Sankalp Samaroh is being held in Jaipur to mark the birth anniversary of Pt. Deendayal Upadhyaya.

The two leaders will flag off Vikas Raths at the Seva Sankalp Samaroh in Dadia around noon. They will subsequently attend the Yuva Samvad (Youth Dialogue) programme at the Birla Auditorium at 2:30 p.m.